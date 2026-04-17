Jennifer Lawrence just swapped out her go-to Sambas for a new adidas pair – and I'm convinced they’re going to be the ‘it’ trainer for spring
With a sleek, low-profile design, they play perfectly into this season’s shoe trends
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You can’t go anywhere without seeing a pair (or two, or three) of adidas Sambas. The trainer has reached icon status, and it’s no surprise why; the easy-going style is the perfect shoe to pair with pretty much any outfit. But Jennifer Lawrence, who has long loved the Samba as a finishing touch to her signature low-key, polished style, just swapped out her pair for a new adidas style – and we’re expecting it to take off as a trendy alternative to the trainer that’s everywhere right now.
Spotted out in New York earlier this month, she tapped into this year’s growing love for low-profile trainer silhouettes by stepping out in a pair of adidas’ Tokyo sneakers. With a slim sole, organic, rounded shape and low, agile design, they have a decidedly retro feel as well as a sporty and sleek edge that sits in contrast with the more structured look of Sambas. Yet they still feel just as wearable and versatile, making them an easy swap if you’re looking for a new go-to shoe for spring.
When it came to styling her trainers, Jennifer leaned into the primary colour palette that the bold red stripes on her footwear created with a canary yellow band tee and red, collared jacket. She introduced some blue with her straight leg jeans, while the Clemence Lindy 30 bag from Hermès sat in contrast with her casual baseball cap to create an elevated yet easy-going style that's ideal for spring.
Shop adidas Tokyo trainers
EXACT MATCH
Jennifer's white and red Tokyo trainers are a timeless and versatile choice. Their slim, gum sole complements the sleek, rounded silhouette of the shoe perfectly for a sporty, on-trend style.
Recreate Jennifer Lawrence's Spring Outfit
When it comes to trainer trends for 2026, Jennifer's adidas Tokyo sneakers couldn’t be a more on-trend choice. Slim, low-profile trainers are becoming more and more popular as we move through the year, with their lightweight, sleek and refined shapes making them super easy to style and a lightweight choice for summer.
Their popularity has likely been boosted by the rise of wide-leg and straight-leg trousers and jeans, with these more relaxed styles dominating denim trends for 2026. As they tend to pool at the ankle, they’ve created a need for unobtrusive footwear that can balance out the more relaxed silhouettes of these trouser styles, and Jennifer’s outfit proves why the trainer is a perfect choice against relaxed denim.
So, while I’ve been weighing up the pros and cons of different adidas trainers and pitting them against each other, such as the Samba vs Gazelle vs Spezial, the Tokyo sneaker is worth noting. Available to shop in just as many colourways as our current go-to adidas styles, there really is something for everyone.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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