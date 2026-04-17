Jennifer Lawrence just swapped out her go-to Sambas for a new adidas pair – and I'm convinced they’re going to be the ‘it’ trainer for spring

You can’t go anywhere without seeing a pair (or two, or three) of adidas Sambas. The trainer has reached icon status, and it’s no surprise why; the easy-going style is the perfect shoe to pair with pretty much any outfit. But Jennifer Lawrence, who has long loved the Samba as a finishing touch to her signature low-key, polished style, just swapped out her pair for a new adidas style – and we’re expecting it to take off as a trendy alternative to the trainer that’s everywhere right now.

Spotted out in New York earlier this month, she tapped into this year’s growing love for low-profile trainer silhouettes by stepping out in a pair of adidas’ Tokyo sneakers. With a slim sole, organic, rounded shape and low, agile design, they have a decidedly retro feel as well as a sporty and sleek edge that sits in contrast with the more structured look of Sambas. Yet they still feel just as wearable and versatile, making them an easy swap if you’re looking for a new go-to shoe for spring.

When it came to styling her trainers, Jennifer leaned into the primary colour palette that the bold red stripes on her footwear created with a canary yellow band tee and red, collared jacket. She introduced some blue with her straight leg jeans, while the Clemence Lindy 30 bag from Hermès sat in contrast with her casual baseball cap to create an elevated yet easy-going style that's ideal for spring.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop adidas Tokyo trainers

EXACT MATCH adidas Tokyo Sneakers £85 at Farfetch Jennifer's white and red Tokyo trainers are a timeless and versatile choice. Their slim, gum sole complements the sleek, rounded silhouette of the shoe perfectly for a sporty, on-trend style. adidas Tokyo Sneaker £75 at adidas Suede trainers are gaining traction this year, with the soft texture of this pair of adidas Tokyo trainers making them an even more on-trend style to invest in for spring. Plus, the off-white hue is so versatile. adidas Tokyo Trainers £65 (was £89.99) at Office Adding a dash of fun into any outfit this season is a breeze with this pair of eye-catching, metallic trainers. The colour feels surprisingly subtle and wearable, making the style perfect for pairing with jeans.

Recreate Jennifer Lawrence's Spring Outfit

M&S High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £36 at M&S With a high-rise waist and a relaxed straight leg that cuts off just as it reaches the ankle, these jeans are the perfect blend of casual and refined. Daydreamer Rolling Stones Satisfaction Cotton Graphic T-Shirt £69.78 at Nordstrom With the iconic Rolling Stones graphic on this t-shirt playing perfectly into Jennifer's colour palette of bold, primary shades, this is a great alternative to her band tee. Mango Bomber Jacket with Shirt Collar £49.99 at Mango The crisp shirt-like collar on this bomber jacket really elevates its look, as well as being a great alternative to Jennifer's piece, it's also an easy-going, casual wear staple.

When it comes to trainer trends for 2026, Jennifer's adidas Tokyo sneakers couldn’t be a more on-trend choice. Slim, low-profile trainers are becoming more and more popular as we move through the year, with their lightweight, sleek and refined shapes making them super easy to style and a lightweight choice for summer.

Their popularity has likely been boosted by the rise of wide-leg and straight-leg trousers and jeans, with these more relaxed styles dominating denim trends for 2026. As they tend to pool at the ankle, they’ve created a need for unobtrusive footwear that can balance out the more relaxed silhouettes of these trouser styles, and Jennifer’s outfit proves why the trainer is a perfect choice against relaxed denim.

So, while I’ve been weighing up the pros and cons of different adidas trainers and pitting them against each other, such as the Samba vs Gazelle vs Spezial, the Tokyo sneaker is worth noting. Available to shop in just as many colourways as our current go-to adidas styles, there really is something for everyone.