Samba vs Gazelle - which adidas trainers are best for you?

It's undeniable that adidas trainers are a timeless choice of shoe for those who want to add a new style to their best white trainers wardrobe. However, with so many options to pick from, it can be hard to know where to start.

The adidas Originals collection features three of the coolest heritage styles. adidas Sambas are among the popular styles with fashion insiders and celebrities alike, alongside the classic Gazelle and Handball Spezial trainers. While all three styles share a similar design profile, there are subtle differences to take into account when you're buying a new pair. We've previously reviewed adidas Sambas, but the Gazelles and Handball Spezial styles have been catching our eyes recently, too.

We've studied the three most popular shapes from the adidas Originals family to decode the differences between adidas Sambas vs Gazelles and Handball Spezials, which will hopefully help you find the right pair for your feet.

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Adidas Samba vs Gazelle vs Spezial: SAMBA

Nicky Hilton, Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston wearing adidas Sambas (Image credit: Getty Images)

A low-profile classic shoe originally released in the 1950s as an indoor football shoe, adidas Sambas have had a stronghold on the fashion world for several seasons, thanks to their comfortable fit and cool look. Since its return to the forefront of fashionable footwear, the style has been spotted on a vast range of celebrities, from Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Featuring a smooth leather upper overlaid with a suede T-bar toe and the brand's iconic triple stripe detail, the shoe's thin gum rubber cupsole provides a strong grip and close-to-the-ground feel. The Samba has the narrowest fit of all three styles; its sleek, minimal design has helped it become a favourite of those looking for a pared-back lifestyle trainer to complement smart casual outfit ideas.

When it comes to which are the most comfortable trainers, there are subtle differences between the three we're looking at - the adidas Samba has the thinnest sole, which is something to consider if you prefer a more cushioned shoe. The toe is also almond-shaped, contributing to the narrower fit, while the Gazelle and Spezial styles both have a more rounded toe shape, which allows for more space around your upper foot.

This design also features a longer tongue that finishes higher on the front of the leg. Some limited edition and collaboration versions have been known to add additional design details on the tongue or go for an exaggerated, fold-over design.

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adidas Cream and black Samba trainers £95 at adidas This monochrome colourway is one of the classic 'OG' combinations - the cream offers a more muted, luxurious take on classic white trainers, making them perfect for your spring capsule wardrobe. adidas Silver Crinkle Samba trainers £99.99 at Office In a bright silver this metallic take on the classic style will add a touch of shine to even the simplest of outfits. Wear with your most comfortable jeans for an instantly elevated look. adidas Leopard Print Samba trainers £80 at Selfridges Wondering how to style leopard print? This wild style is complemented with touches of burnt orange for a pop of colour. Team with neutrals to let your feet do the talking.

Adidas Samba vs Gazelle vs Spezial: GAZELLE

Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Wilde wearing adidas Gazelles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another streamlined shape, the adidas Gazelle was first released as a lightweight training shoe in 1966. Unlike the Samba, which often features a mix of suede and leather on its upper section, the Gazelle is fully suede. While both the Samba and Handball Spezial feature an overlayed T-bar detail, with the Gazelle, this detail is picked out in stitching on a single-layered upper section.

In terms of comfort, the Gazelle sits between the Samba and Handball Spezial with a slightly thicker sole than the Samba, offering a more cushioned feel. Like the Spezial, it features a rounded toe but in a slimmer proportion more akin to Sambas. If you're wondering what the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans are, all three of these styles are a great option to balance more voluminous denim styles.

Having had a wave of style revival in the Nineties and Noughties, the Gazelle was an essential footwear staple in the Britpop era. It continues to be popular for its slick, streamlined design that comes in a myriad of colours. Celebrity fans include Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson and Olivia Wilde, who is often pictured in a pair from adidas' 2023 collaboration with Gucci.

In 2022, the brand introduced a platform version of the shoe, featuring a triple stacked sole which allows for more cushioning - if you're looking for an adidas Sambas alternative, the Gazelle could be the stylish swap your shoe wardrobe needs.

adidas Cream Suede Gazelle Lo Pro Trainers £95 at adidas Add tonal depth to your best white jeans outfits with a pair of cream trainers. With subtle detailing and a low profile shape, Gazelles are the ideal minimalist shoe. adidas Gazelle Trainers £85 at adidas I love this rich maroon colourway, which will complement any outfit. These are available in half sizes too, so you can be sure to find your perfect fit. adidas x Liberty London Floral Stripe Gazelle Trainers £100 at Liberty London Swap plain stripes for flower power with this pair from the adidas x Liberty collaboration. Featuring a delicate cherry blossom pattern, they'll literally put spring in your step.

Adidas Samba vs Gazelle vs Spezial: HANDBALL SPEZIAL

Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and Lily Collins wearing adidas Handball Spezials (Image credit: Getty Images)

Named after the sport for which it was initially developed, the adidas Handball Spezial was originally designed as an indoor court shoe for elite athletes and released in 1979. However, thanks to its incredibly comfortable fit, it was quickly embraced by football fans in the 80s and became known as a terrace-style classic.

As the shoe was originally engineered for quick and precise movements on indoor courts, it features a slightly more cushioned footbed and thicker sole than the Gazelle and Samba styles. Due to its original design purpose, the shoe offers excellent grip as well, without impacting the sleek, low-profile design, meaning they're the perfect pair to team with your favourite jeans and a blazer for a stylish look.

With a rounded toe that is slightly chunkier in proportion in comparison to the Gazelle, this style offers ample wiggle room for your toes. Interestingly, this style also features a shorter tongue than the others, meaning that it gives an overall lower profile look than the Gazelle and Samba, creating a flattering eyeline as the overall design finishes lower on the ankle when viewed from the front.