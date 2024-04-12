These 3 Adidas Samba alternatives will impress even the biggest trainer fans

Take a look down in the morning at what your fellow commuters are wearing on their feet and you’re guaranteed to see at least several pairs of Adidas Sambas.

The distinctive three stripe style has been right up there with the best white trainers for a while thanks to their retro aesthetic, however the Adidas Samba has developed a reputation for being somewhat hard to get hold of, particularly in the most popular colour combinations.

Launched way back in 1950, these trainers really have stood the test of time. Visually similar to the Adidas Gazelle style, the Sambas have been spotted on the likes of Kate Moss (much like the fact that she's bringing back the Balenciaga City bag, Sambas are a trend she’s been championing for over a decade now), and more recently… Rishi Sunak.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images via Getty)

Immediately after the British Prime Minister was spotted wearing them, publications such as The New York Times went so far as to ask ‘did Rishi Sunak ruin the Adidas Sambas trend?'

It’s certainly a trainer we’ve been meaning to try for a while now (we’ve always had a soft spot for the Stan Smiths), but in light of the knock to its reputation as the IT trainer, we’ve gone on the hunt for some alternatives to help you get the look without feeling like you’re following the crowd. We've got all budgets covered, so read on if you’ve reached your Samba saturation point.

It’s easy to see the appeal. The low cut makes them effortless to wear with everything from your prettiest dresses to tailored trousers, and it goes without saying that a good pair of comfortable trainers is a key part of your spring capsule wardrobe.

What's more, they fit perfectly into the retro resurgence we’re seeing right now. Our top tip for keeping the retro vibe going into the rest of your outfit? Denim jumpsuits will do the trick.

Put your own spin on the Adidas Samba trend