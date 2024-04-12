These 3 Adidas Samba alternatives will impress even the biggest trainer fans

Boden, M&S and ME+EM have got some seriously tempting options

Black trainers, green trainers, beige trainers
(Image credit: M&S, Boden, ME+EM)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By Caroline Parr
published

Take a look down in the morning at what your fellow commuters are wearing on their feet and you’re guaranteed to see at least several pairs of Adidas Sambas.

The distinctive three stripe style has been right up there with the best white trainers for a while thanks to their retro aesthetic, however the Adidas Samba has developed a reputation for being somewhat hard to get hold of, particularly in the most popular colour combinations.

Launched way back in 1950, these trainers really have stood the test of time. Visually similar to the Adidas Gazelle style, the Sambas have been spotted on the likes of Kate Moss (much like the fact that she's bringing back the Balenciaga City bag, Sambas are a trend she’s been championing for over a decade now), and more recently… Rishi Sunak.

Kate Moss wearing a leopard print coat and Adidas Samba trainers

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images via Getty)

Immediately after the British Prime Minister was spotted wearing them, publications such as The New York Times went so far as to ask ‘did Rishi Sunak ruin the Adidas Sambas trend?'

It’s certainly a trainer we’ve been meaning to try for a while now (we’ve always had a soft spot for the Stan Smiths), but in light of the knock to its reputation as the IT trainer, we’ve gone on the hunt for some alternatives to help you get the look without feeling like you’re following the crowd. We've got all budgets covered, so read on if you’ve reached your Samba saturation point.

It’s easy to see the appeal. The low cut makes them effortless to wear with everything from your prettiest dresses to tailored trousers, and it goes without saying that a good pair of comfortable trainers is a key part of your spring capsule wardrobe.

What's more, they fit perfectly into the retro resurgence we’re seeing right now. Our top tip for keeping the retro vibe going into the rest of your outfit? Denim jumpsuits will do the trick.

Put your own spin on the Adidas Samba trend

Black suede trainers

M&S Suede Lace Up Side Detail Trainers

RRP: £45 | Available in four too cool for school colours including pink or navy and yellow, these suede trainers boast Insolia Flex® technology to keep you comfortable all day long. One of the many five star reviewers wrote 'fabulous trainers, comfortable from the first time on and true to size'. What more could you ask for? Oh yes, they're available in half sizes too.

Green suede trainers with pink accents

Boden Erin Retro Tennis Trainers

RRP: £95 | Be still our beating heart, Boden's 'Erin' trainers have pretty much got our name written all over them. Ideal for anyone looking for a serious pop of colour, these will brighten up any outfit. They're available in different colour combination, plus there's currently 15% off new styles.

Beige suede lace up trainers with slogan

ME+EM Retro Trainer in Italian Leather and Suede

RRP: £195 | ME+EM devotees will tell you that after one purchase you really do fall in love with the brand, and these trainers are a great place to start. They're also available in plenty of colours if neutrals are not for you, including chic khaki. The toe design is very Samba-esque, and the little slogan is a nice touch.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor (maternity cover)

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor (maternity cover) for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest