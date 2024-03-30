Denim jumpsuits are the retro spring/summer trend invest in
Add the denim jumpsuit trend to your capsule wardrobe for endlessly chic style
Few wardrobe staples are quite as chic as denim, so this season's denim jumpsuit trend is the sophisticated look we're getting on board with immediately - and expect to wear on repeat year-round.
The denim trends 2024 prove that there are countless ways to style your jeans without compromising on wearability, and a denim jumpsuit offers both versatility and serious style points. It is no surprise, therefore, that celebrities including Katie Holmes and JLo have sported the look for spring.
With the appeal of your best jeans and the ease of your best midi dress, a denim jumpsuit can work for almost any occasion and climate. Ideal for transitional weather or layering up when autumn rolls back around, this is an investment that will serve you well all year.
Denim jumpsuit trend
If you're considering building a denim capsule wardrobe, there's no better place to start than with a denim jumpsuit. The best capsule wardrobes consist of a number of pieces that can be worn countless different ways, which the right denim all-in-one offers. Spotted all over the high street this season, it is clear that jumpsuits are the denim trend of the moment to have on your radar.
Simultaneously edgy and chic, they tap into 80s and 90s fashion trends in a modern way that will suit absolutely anyone. And as with other types of denim, jumpsuits are a trend that rolls back around every year. The perfect piece for spring weather that can be just as easily dressed up as they can down, they fill a hole in your wardrobe that few other pieces could. These are our fashion team's favourite styles to shop this season.
Stylish denim jumpsuits to shop now
RRP: £50 | With a smart oversized collar and trendy breast pockets, this affordable jumpsuit has tapered legs that offer a smarter finish for days in the office. Style with a pair of retro trainers to tap into the trainer trends 2024.
RRP: £160 | A sophisticated alternative to your best high waisted jeans, this jumpsuit offers a flattering straight leg cut and removable buckled belt for extra structure. Also available in black, it is ideal for transitional weather thanks to the long sleeves.
RRP: £59.99 | For those who prefer baggier tops, the oversized sleeves of this denim jumpsuit have a vintage feel that will also keep you comfortable and cool. Roll up the legs to emulate your best petite jeans and add a casual feel for off-duty weekend ensembles.
RRP: £49.50 | Capture the same look as your best denim jacket with this long-sleeved style. Made from 100% cotton, it is perfectly breathable and ideal for the spring and summer seasons. Plus, it comes in petite, regular, and long leg lengths.
RRP:
£149 £89 | If comfort is your top priority, the elasticated waistband at the back of this jumpsuit offers some subtle extra stretch. Take inspiration from how to style straight leg jeans and dress this up with chunky sandals and a wicker tote bag for a city break holiday.
RRP: £129 | If you want your jumpsuit to look more like a shirt and jeans, this is the one to invest in. Just the right amount of baggy without swamping the frame, this has timeless appeal. Finish off the look with a pair of the best ballet pumps.
Are denim jumpsuits comfortable?
As with other types of jeans, the comfort that a denim jumpsuit offers will completely depend on the piece you opt for. More structured styles made from thicker fabric may be slightly more restrictive, whilst items with elastane or stretch will be much more comfortable. If you go for a baggier style in a nice soft cotton, denim jumpsuits can be very comfortable and ideal for day-long wear.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
The Queen's seriously precise bath time routine that involved a thermometer and a cup of tea
The late Queen Elizabeth II had a strict regime when it came to her morning baths, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
How to use orange peel in your garden – 5 ways to reuse the rind for good
Next time you peel one of your five-a-day keep the skin to use in the garden to improve soil, nurture plants and more
By Tamara Kelly Published