Denim jumpsuits are the retro spring/summer trend invest in

Few wardrobe staples are quite as chic as denim, so this season's denim jumpsuit trend is the sophisticated look we're getting on board with immediately - and expect to wear on repeat year-round.

The denim trends 2024 prove that there are countless ways to style your jeans without compromising on wearability, and a denim jumpsuit offers both versatility and serious style points. It is no surprise, therefore, that celebrities including Katie Holmes and JLo have sported the look for spring.

With the appeal of your best jeans and the ease of your best midi dress, a denim jumpsuit can work for almost any occasion and climate. Ideal for transitional weather or layering up when autumn rolls back around, this is an investment that will serve you well all year.

Denim jumpsuit trend

If you're considering building a denim capsule wardrobe, there's no better place to start than with a denim jumpsuit. The best capsule wardrobes consist of a number of pieces that can be worn countless different ways, which the right denim all-in-one offers. Spotted all over the high street this season, it is clear that jumpsuits are the denim trend of the moment to have on your radar.

Simultaneously edgy and chic, they tap into 80s and 90s fashion trends in a modern way that will suit absolutely anyone. And as with other types of denim, jumpsuits are a trend that rolls back around every year. The perfect piece for spring weather that can be just as easily dressed up as they can down, they fill a hole in your wardrobe that few other pieces could. These are our fashion team's favourite styles to shop this season.

Stylish denim jumpsuits to shop now

Are denim jumpsuits comfortable?

As with other types of jeans, the comfort that a denim jumpsuit offers will completely depend on the piece you opt for. More structured styles made from thicker fabric may be slightly more restrictive, whilst items with elastane or stretch will be much more comfortable. If you go for a baggier style in a nice soft cotton, denim jumpsuits can be very comfortable and ideal for day-long wear.