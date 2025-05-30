Cool, classy, and summer-ready: Cindy Crawford’s navy halterneck jumpsuit Is a wardrobe must-have

A timeless jumpsuit can be an incredibly versatile staple in your closet - just look at Cindy Crawford's casual styling, which made what could be quite a formal piece much more wearable day-to-day.

She shared a photo of herself and daughter Kaia Gerber at the Paris Olympic Games last year, and we were immediately captured by her elegant navy jumpsuit. With its structured linen fabric and sleek silhouette, the Murphy II Stretch Linen Jumpsuit from luxury brand ALC makes for the ideal elevated occasion wear.

But Cindy didn't go down that styling route in the French capital. Leaning into the relaxed feel of the jumpsuit's loose-fitting, wide-legged style, she gave a masterclass in elevated casual styling by slipping into a pair of sleek white sneakers.

woman&home's Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "A navy jumpsuit is the perfect all-rounder. The colour is much softer than black, plus you'll save all the time you'd normally spend pairing tops and skirts or trousers together. Cindy's style is particularly sleek, so it's well worth investing in something similar."

Just because Cindy opted for more relaxed footwear doesn't mean it was any less luxurious. Stepping out in the Celine Jogger Low Lace-up Sneakers, her choice perfectly walked the line between business and casual with the sleek, minimal design and comfortable flat sole.

Practical as well as stylish, Cindy's addition of tortoiseshell sunglasses brought some subtle pattern into the otherwise block-colored look, with the subtle neutral tones working perfectly alongside the deep navy of her jumpsuit.

To lean into the sleek and sophisticated look, Cindy kept her jewelry to a minimum, with just a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, a silver watch and a thin ring. Her makeup was similarly minimal, with sun-kissed bronzed skin and a nude-pink lipstick. Her enviably shiny hair was styled in laidback beach waves, with a middle parting creating volume at the roots to lightly frame her face.

When recreating her style, take note of the relaxed hair and makeup styles as well as her minimal accessorizing, as these will have the most impact in getting her effortlessly elevated feel.