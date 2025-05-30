Cool, classy, and summer-ready: Cindy Crawford’s navy halterneck jumpsuit Is a wardrobe must-have
She nailed casual styling with white sneakers and pared-back accessories
A timeless jumpsuit can be an incredibly versatile staple in your closet - just look at Cindy Crawford's casual styling, which made what could be quite a formal piece much more wearable day-to-day.
She shared a photo of herself and daughter Kaia Gerber at the Paris Olympic Games last year, and we were immediately captured by her elegant navy jumpsuit. With its structured linen fabric and sleek silhouette, the Murphy II Stretch Linen Jumpsuit from luxury brand ALC makes for the ideal elevated occasion wear.
But Cindy didn't go down that styling route in the French capital. Leaning into the relaxed feel of the jumpsuit's loose-fitting, wide-legged style, she gave a masterclass in elevated casual styling by slipping into a pair of sleek white sneakers.
woman&home's Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "A navy jumpsuit is the perfect all-rounder. The colour is much softer than black, plus you'll save all the time you'd normally spend pairing tops and skirts or trousers together. Cindy's style is particularly sleek, so it's well worth investing in something similar."
Shop Cindy's Style
Creating an effortlessly chic look, this jumpsuit is made from a crepe-like fabric to give a flattering, structured silhouette that still keeps the wearer cool and comfortable. We love the halter neckline, tie waist and super wide legs, with the rich navy hue making the piece versatile for all sorts of occasions.
We love Cindy's stunning Celine sneakers, but at $650 they're a little pricey. These adidas Samba OGs are a great alternative that, like her style, make for the perfect elevated casualwear. With sporty stripes and a versatile black and white colorway, they're the ideal everyday shoe - and they're super on trend this year too.
While this chic navy jumpsuit doesn't have the same halter neckline as Cindy's does, the wrap detail at the bodice feels very similar and gives the same elevated, casual look. With wide legs, a flattering V-shaped neckline and thick straps covering the shoulders, it's so flattering and can be dressed up and down to work for everyday and special occasions.
Just because Cindy opted for more relaxed footwear doesn't mean it was any less luxurious. Stepping out in the Celine Jogger Low Lace-up Sneakers, her choice perfectly walked the line between business and casual with the sleek, minimal design and comfortable flat sole.
Practical as well as stylish, Cindy's addition of tortoiseshell sunglasses brought some subtle pattern into the otherwise block-colored look, with the subtle neutral tones working perfectly alongside the deep navy of her jumpsuit.
To lean into the sleek and sophisticated look, Cindy kept her jewelry to a minimum, with just a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, a silver watch and a thin ring. Her makeup was similarly minimal, with sun-kissed bronzed skin and a nude-pink lipstick. Her enviably shiny hair was styled in laidback beach waves, with a middle parting creating volume at the roots to lightly frame her face.
When recreating her style, take note of the relaxed hair and makeup styles as well as her minimal accessorizing, as these will have the most impact in getting her effortlessly elevated feel.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
