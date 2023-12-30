Experts predict the denim trends for 2024 that you'll want to buy into

The denim trends for 2024 may not be revolutionary, but there is a shift on the jean horizon. Designers from Dior to Ganni are still finding inspiration in retro silhouettes, however, there was also a sense of denim growing up this season.

There’s a reason denim forms the basis of any capsule wardrobe. It’s a versatile fabric that goes with everything and for 2024, you can expect to see lots of different styles, inspired very much by ‘90s trends, in a variety of washes.

As well as saying hello to some new denim trends, 2024 will also be the year to wave farewell to skinny jeans and mom jeans as they make way for styles that are all-around more flattering to all figures. But if the idea of these styles exiting your life fills you with dread, just fold them up and put them to one side for now, as they're bound to make their way back into fashion in seasons to come

Denim trends 2024 - the key styles to note for spring/summer

If you fancy updating your denim capsule wardrobe, there are already plenty of spring/summer denim trends 2024 available to buy now. Not only will you be ahead of the style game, but you’ll be investing in designs that will take you through the rest of the year – win, win!

1.Cut out jeans

Move over ripped jeans, this is distressed denim with a couture feel. Valentino and Stella McCartney had lattice style jeans, embellished with bows and mirrors, while John Richmond chose artfully distressed denim that gave the jeans a textile feel.

Models toned down this look with oversized tees and tucked in shirts, however, stylist Natalie Robinson says you can never go wrong with a jeans and heel combo.

“Wear a bomber jacket with a pair of cut-out jeans and high heels next summer - look effortlessly glam without giving a damn!” she advises.

If you’re nervous about flashing the flesh, choose denim with small nods to the trend – small lattice cut-out details on the pocket for example, will bring your jeans into 2024 without too big a commitment.

Topshop Keyhole Jeans View at ASOS RRP: £23 | If all-over lattice work feels too much for you, these jeans are a good compromise with cut-out details down the side, you can even slip tights or cycling shorts underneath for added coverage. Make like Valentino and keep the top half simple with an oversized t-shirt and a luxe choker. Agolde Cut Out Jeans View at Net A Porter RRP: £216 | Elevate your casual ensemble with these stylish tapered jeans crafted from eco-friendly denim and adorned with eye-catching cut-outs at the knee. An easier pair to wear, thanks to their likeness to ripped jeans. Complete the ensemble with a pair of chunky boots or a pair of your best loafers to add a touch of edgy sophistication. Mango Ripped Jeans View at John Lewis RRP: £19.99 | As well as lattice style jeans, distressed denim was still big on the catwalk - just keep the rest of your outfit smart to keep the look modern rather than too grungy. As with all the best high-waisted jeans, keep your top tucked in to keep the silhouette sleek and highlight your waist. This look has no age cut off either.

2. Dark washes

Normally a hue associated with the cooler months, a darker indigo wash looks to be one of the big spring/summer denim trends of 2024. A move away from the more faded denim of years gone by, Meghan Brown, director of global trends and concepts at Lee, says the darker washes feel fresh for this coming year.

“We are seeing raw and rinse and darker washes in spring/summer,” she says.

“They run the spectrum of style from a more ‘polished’ cleaner look in 5-pockets to a more casual urban look with utility styling and more overt contrast topstitching.”

She suggests teaming them with matching tops and jackets for a head-to-toe look or simply pairing them with Quiet Luxury basics such as a ribbed vest top or knitted halter neck.

3. Cargo jeans

Meghan says the popularity of cargo jeans isn’t slowing down any time soon.

“There are so many takes on the cargo that offer a wide breadth of this trend from casual washed twills to synthetic sportier iterations to a more tailored trouser cargo jean,” she says. “The fabric and silhouette of the cargo continue to be quite diverse and foresee this to be on-going.”

For a contemporary take on the cargo pant theme, Lesley Torson, the co-founder and buying director of Trilogy Stores, suggests trying wide, flowing legs, such as the ones LaQuan Smith sent down the catwalk.

Not sure how to style cargo trousers in denim? Don a pair of heels and a slinky top and you’ve got the perfect on-trend evening look.

Maniere De Voir Strap Detail Cargo Jeans View at Maniere De Voir RRP: £89.99 | The asymmetric pockets and added strap on these jeans are a modern take on the trend. While all those pockets are handy – who needs a bag? – it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit simple so they take centre stage. Fatface Cargo Jeans View at Fatface RRP: £59 | Available in short, regular and long, and up to sizes 24, these cargo jeans are good for a variety of body types. The slimmer leg and minimal pockets make them easier to style than some cargo jeans, while the added stretch will make them the most comfortable jeans you own. H&M Wide Cargo Jeans View at H&M RRP: £29.99 | Styling wide leg jeans like this is easy if you follow some basic rules. Create balance in your silhouette by keeping your tops form-fitted, such as a slim-fitting t-shirt and tuck your top into your waistband to avoid adding bulk and showcase your top half.

4. Bermuda shorts

Denim Bermuda shorts or culottes, once a staple of early Noughties fashion, are making a comeback in a refreshed form.

“The Bermuda is also growing in importance with varied leg openings and slim to relaxed fits,” says Meghan. “There are some great outfitting looks happening with the Bermuda to make it appealing and cool.”

Designers like Baum und Pferdgarten featured these versatile bottoms in their spring/summer 2024 collections, showcasing their potential to modernise and elevate everyday wear. Unlike their predecessors, which often had a closer fit, these modern culottes embrace a looser, wider leg opening, adding a touch of effortless elegance to any ensemble.

5. Looser silhouette

“At the helm of 2024’s denim offering will be the wide-leg jeans, which continue to be a huge trend into the new season,” says Lesley.

She continues: “Within wide legs, you can also look out for feature details on some styles including Bardot patch pockets and braided waistbands, as well as a few ‘extreme wide’ silhouettes, such as Frame’s Skater Jean.”

As well as wide legs, the loose pant silhouette came down the catwalk in a lightweight denim, allowing for fluid movement. Lengths were also super long – these are jeans made for trailing behind you, with a little bit of your shoe peeking out.

6. Denim maxi skirts

Longer denim skirts first hit the fashion headlines in the summer, and those denim skirt outfits are not going anywhere in 2024. In fact, they’re getting longer and more elaborate.

Designers such as Moschino, who chose ruffles, and Ralph Lauren who went full on fishtail, featured the style in their catwalk shows, while Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted wearing maxi denim skirts.

“A long denim skirt is a great alternative to jeans for days when you’re going for a more nostalgic look,” says Lesley.

Wondering how to style a long skirt outfit? “One styling tip is to go classic wholeheartedly by throwing a tailored white shirt into the mix, tucked into a denim skirt with a belt cinched in at the waist,” says Natalie.

“Shoulder-robe a tailored jacket while rocking your long denim skirt with black, flat, knee-high boots.”

What are the jean styles for 2024?

“A strong denim trend for 2024 is the straight leg, with clean dark washes and mid and lighter wash cropped versions as we head into spring,” says Lesley.

Aside from the slim, straight cut, Meghan says the other must-have silhouette for 2024 is the wide leg.

“I think the wide leg will continue to grow,” she says. “It has a lot of versatility in styling and fabrics, from fits with more relaxed low rise to a more polished wide leg trouser shape.”

What are the denim trends in spring/summer 2024?

While the spring/summer denim trends 2024 don’t reveal anything shockingly new, there’s plenty of different washes and silhouettes to suit most tastes and body shapes.

Looser fits work well with the (hopefully) hot weather, while denim maxi skirts provide a nice alternative to those seeking something other than jeans. Bermuda shorts will also enjoy a revival, perfect for those holidays to far-flung places or after work drinks.

As we move into 2024, denim remains as versatile and enduring as ever. The spring/summer trends showcase the innovative and creative ways denim is being reimagined. From the timeless appeal of wide-leg jeans to the boldness of lattice embellishments and the effortless elegance of a denim maxi skirt, there's a denim style to suit every personality and occasion.

So, embrace the denim revolution and let your individuality shine through with these fashion-forward trends that are set to dominate the year ahead.

