The best women's dressy flats to see you through the summer season in style
We round up the best dressy flats to wear this summer for every type of occasion
The best dressy flats for women are the perfect antidote to uncomfortable heels this summer. Just as wearable with occasionwear as high heels, but with the added bonus of keeping your feet on the ground, designers have realized there is no need to choose style or comfort, with dressy flat shoes you can have both.
For many years. comfortable flats were seen as a jarring style choice, but particularly in a post-lockdown world, we're seeing a strong push towards fashion that makes you feel good and at ease. While high heels has long been considered the natural partner with occasionwear, when it comes to this year's shoe trends, dressy flats are very much on the agenda.
Whether you've opted for one of the best wedding guest dresses, or a more tailored aesthetic, there is a comfortable occasionwear flat to suit your need. From sparkly and strappy, to bow fronted designs, there is no longer a need to suffer for style and we've rounded up 12 of our favorites that will help you put your best foot forward this summer.
12 dressy flats that are perfect for occasionwear outfits
Stylish and comfortable dressy flats will help you really enjoy a big day. With some much pressure around what to wear to a wedding, or big event, many people assume that traditional high heels are the only suitable footwear pairing for a dress. The market for stylish flats has boomed in recent years and while you have to be thoughtful about the silhouette of your shoe choice, you can forgo heels and still look party perfect.
RRP: $229 / £149 | Worn by both royalty and A-listers, Sole Bliss has nailed style. Originally created for those with bunions, offering smart side support and excellent foot cushioning, whether its dressy flats or heels your after, this brand has something for every occasion. This pair of suede neutral flats delivers an elegant and feminine '50s feels to the best dresses.
RRP: $350 / £229 | Giving us those Chanel vibes, this cute pair of tweed flats are available in two colorways: green and cream or lilac. Perfect for pairing with the best midi dresses for a truly Parisian feel, these dressy flats are also an ideal shoe to wear with wide leg pants. Choose a pair of cream pants, with a floaty blouse and allow just a hint of the toe to appear underneath.
RRP: $89 (US only) | Sassy slingbacks are the retro footwear style that fashionistas cant get enough of this season and this pointed toe design with jeweled buckle certainly deliver when it comes to occasionwear. Thanks to the metallic hue these will literally pair with any color or print, acting as a neutral to your outfit. They'll also help to smarten up and jean outfits too.
RRP: $79 / £67.35 | Bow fronted, these sparkly Melissa shoes are crafted from sustainable, fruit-scented materials (yes, really). With a dressy bow on the front of the shoe, these are ideal for pairing with midi or cocktail dress length hemlines, as this is a pair of comfortable dressy flats that you'll want to show off.
RRP: $79.99 / £49.99 | Barbiecore pink remains one of the biggest fashion color trends as the hotly anticipated Barbie movie is released this summer. This jewel toned flats with diamante ankle strap taps into the mood, while the pointed toe and open foot shape will help to lengthen your silhouette. These are ideal for pairing with tuxedo pants, particularly ankle skimming styles.
RRP: $150 / £159 | Kurt Geiger's embellished mules are some of the best wedding shoes for brides and these bone colored mules with eye embroidery will work for brides or guests this summer. A little quirkier than other styles in this piece, this silhouette is a classic for the brand so keep your eyes peeled for other colorways and embellished imagery if this pair isn't quite for you.
RRP: $795 / £625 | Makers of some of the best designer heels, if you know you'll struggle with being inches off the ground, Jimmy Choo's pearl strapped dressy flats are an absolute dream buy. In a neutral black and white color palette, this pair of shoes will never go out of style and will work with dresses and pants alike. The square toed finish gives this pair a modern feel too.
RRP: $845 / £765 | Want to dress like Carrie Bradshaw? Then you best get your shoedrobe in order. Ice blue is a particularly popular color this season and paired with a silver buckle, this exquisite pair of sandals will work for occasionwear and beyond. From what to pack for a beach vacation for alfresco dining, to teaming with mother of the groom dresses, these are a winner.
RRP: $99 / £70 | Slingbacks are a popular silhouette when it comes to dressy flats are a strong option if a ballet pump doesn't offer you the foot support your require. In a neutral beige hue, these are ideal for summer outfits for work, or slipping on with midi dresses or a pair of linen pants for a discreet, yet elegant, comfortable footwear option.
RRP: $39.99 / £27.99 | A mule with added support, these pointed shoes in a zingy orange hue, offer unparalleled value when it comes to occasionwear flats this summer. The sparkly bow detail on the front of the shoe adds a dressier feel, ensuring these can be worn in the day or evening. The cut away frontage, paired with the pointed toe helps to create length too.
RRP: $218 / £225 | Utterly adorable, these floral flats are crafted from embroidered cotton for an artisanal finish that is sure to up-style any occasionwear look. From adding feminine flourish to full skirted silhouettes, or a retro feel more tailored ensembles, these shoes from American clothing brand Kate Spade have a timeless quality that makes them an excellent investment.
RRP: $49.90 / £29.99 | Ballet flats are a huge shoe trend for the months ahead and this pair from Spanish clothing brand Zara heavily leans into classic ballet styling for a trend-worthy finish. With a distinct square toe and delicate self-tie strap across the front, there is no denying this shoe's inspiration. Thanks to the metallic hue, this pair of dressy flats is wearable year round.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
