The best women's dressy flats to see you through the summer season in style

The best dressy flats for women are the perfect antidote to uncomfortable heels this summer. Just as wearable with occasionwear as high heels, but with the added bonus of keeping your feet on the ground, designers have realized there is no need to choose style or comfort, with dressy flat shoes you can have both.

For many years. comfortable flats were seen as a jarring style choice, but particularly in a post-lockdown world, we're seeing a strong push towards fashion that makes you feel good and at ease. While high heels has long been considered the natural partner with occasionwear, when it comes to this year's shoe trends, dressy flats are very much on the agenda.

Whether you've opted for one of the best wedding guest dresses, or a more tailored aesthetic, there is a comfortable occasionwear flat to suit your need. From sparkly and strappy, to bow fronted designs, there is no longer a need to suffer for style and we've rounded up 12 of our favorites that will help you put your best foot forward this summer.

12 dressy flats that are perfect for occasionwear outfits

Stylish and comfortable dressy flats will help you really enjoy a big day. With some much pressure around what to wear to a wedding, or big event, many people assume that traditional high heels are the only suitable footwear pairing for a dress. The market for stylish flats has boomed in recent years and while you have to be thoughtful about the silhouette of your shoe choice, you can forgo heels and still look party perfect.