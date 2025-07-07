We're copying Amanda Holden's all-white attire as she combines the chicest puff-sleeve blouse and trending barrel-leg jeans
This outfit formula is elegant, chic, and summer-ready
There's nothing more elevated than all-white styling in the warmer months, and Amanda Holden's recent attire offers the perfect outfit formula that you can easily recreate. Wearing a puff sleeve blouse tucked into white denim, this outfit reminds us that less is more when it comes to smart-casual outfit ideas.
Figuring out what to wear in the heat can be a challenge, but the all-white dressing is one of the easiest ways to stay cool and feel sophisticated. Opt for breezy, loose silhouettes and natural fibres like cotton or linen on warmer days. In terms of accessories, think simple leather belts, gold-tone jewellery, and slingback heels, just like Amanda's recent look.
Spotted in London last week, Amanda wore a fitted white blouse with puff sleeves from Zara that's tucked into loose barrel-leg jeans, and to finish, a leather B-buckle belt by Victoria Beckham, a Gucci white crossbody bag, and some white slingback stilettos.
White jeans outfits are the backbone of any good summer capsule wardrobe, and by colour-matching your white denim with crisp blouses, t-shirts, or button-ups, you can immediately create an elevated outfit that works for both the daytime and the evening, too.
Shop Amanda Holden's Look
exact match
This bright white blouse features a smart lapel collar and short puffed sleeves for an added feminine edge. Tuck into crisp white denim trousers or alternatively wear with floaty skirts through the summer season.
exact match
This dark smooth leather belt will perfectly complement your favourite denim staples. It is finished with a polished B-buckle in luxurious gold-tone hardware.
The key to wearing all-white is to play with layers, textures, and silhouettes. Opt for a barrel leg silhouette for a more sculptural standout feel. Style with a waist-cinching belt, and on the top, look for staples with added design details such as puff sleeves or subtle embroidery.
What's great about an outfit formula like this is how easy it is to recreate and how it works for almost any occasion, from the weekends to office days. The bright white colour feels elevated and occasion-ready, whilst the white denim signals that it's not too dressy for casual lunch dates or weekend outings. Swap out your heels for your comfortable trainers for a daytime outfit for a laid-back look.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.