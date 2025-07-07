We're copying Amanda Holden's all-white attire as she combines the chicest puff-sleeve blouse and trending barrel-leg jeans

There's nothing more elevated than all-white styling in the warmer months, and Amanda Holden's recent attire offers the perfect outfit formula that you can easily recreate. Wearing a puff sleeve blouse tucked into white denim, this outfit reminds us that less is more when it comes to smart-casual outfit ideas.

Figuring out what to wear in the heat can be a challenge, but the all-white dressing is one of the easiest ways to stay cool and feel sophisticated. Opt for breezy, loose silhouettes and natural fibres like cotton or linen on warmer days. In terms of accessories, think simple leather belts, gold-tone jewellery, and slingback heels, just like Amanda's recent look.

Spotted in London last week, Amanda wore a fitted white blouse with puff sleeves from Zara that's tucked into loose barrel-leg jeans, and to finish, a leather B-buckle belt by Victoria Beckham, a Gucci white crossbody bag, and some white slingback stilettos.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White jeans outfits are the backbone of any good summer capsule wardrobe, and by colour-matching your white denim with crisp blouses, t-shirts, or button-ups, you can immediately create an elevated outfit that works for both the daytime and the evening, too.

Shop Amanda Holden's Look

exact match Zara White Denim Blouse £45.99 at Zara This bright white blouse features a smart lapel collar and short puffed sleeves for an added feminine edge. Tuck into crisp white denim trousers or alternatively wear with floaty skirts through the summer season. Boden Barrel Leg White Jeans £75 at Boden Made from a soft cotton blend, these barrel-leg jeans don't just look the part but they'll also last for seasons to come. If you're new to this style of jeans, these are a great place to start. Team with leather sandals by day and slingback heels by night. exact match Victoria Beckham Leather B-Buckle Belt £250 at Harrods This dark smooth leather belt will perfectly complement your favourite denim staples. It is finished with a polished B-buckle in luxurious gold-tone hardware. & Other Stories Voluminous Puff-Sleeve Blouse £77 at & Other Stories This blouse is made from a soft pure cotton, meaning that it's breathable in warmer climates. It's boxy cut and voluminous puff sleeves make this blouse perfect for dressing up when paired with tailored trousers or mid-length skirts. Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans From £98 at Free People These crisp white barrel-leg jeans have a laid-back loose silhouette and a low-rise design that feels effortlessly chic. If you're a fan of this style but prefer more vibrant shades choose from up to 20 colours. Dream Pairs Kitten Heel Slingback Pointed Closed Toe Low Stiletto Heels £29.99 at Amazon Ideal for summer special occasions, these kitten heels are a fantastic find. They feature a small heel that offers height without the discomfort of a stiletto making them a practical solution for dressing up.

The key to wearing all-white is to play with layers, textures, and silhouettes. Opt for a barrel leg silhouette for a more sculptural standout feel. Style with a waist-cinching belt, and on the top, look for staples with added design details such as puff sleeves or subtle embroidery.

What's great about an outfit formula like this is how easy it is to recreate and how it works for almost any occasion, from the weekends to office days. The bright white colour feels elevated and occasion-ready, whilst the white denim signals that it's not too dressy for casual lunch dates or weekend outings. Swap out your heels for your comfortable trainers for a daytime outfit for a laid-back look.