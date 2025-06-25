Kate Middleton’s go-to summer heels will see you through from day to night in comfort and style
The Princess of Wales loves slingbacks for summer and her kitten heeled shoes from 2023 are one of her favourite pairs.
We pay a lot of attention to what clothes to wear in the heat and often forget that our footwear can be just as, if not more, important. Sandals, ballet flats and wedges are always popular choices in the summer, but for a more elevated feel it doesn’t come much chicer than the Princess of Wales’s Camilla Elphick slingbacks.
Kate is rarely seen wearing flats and the kitten heels she wore to the polo in July 2023 are a great alternative to higher heels. They were the Lucia Tan Slingbacks and it’s a testament to their timelessness that this style is still made by the brand.
The Lucia shoes are made from leather with a contrasting, patent pointed toe and an angular kitten heel. The buckle fastening on the slingback strap is pearlescent and although they come in several colours, the Princess’s tan ones are my favourite.
Shop Slingbacks Like Kate's
You can currently bag yourself a brilliant discount on these timeless Celinna slingbacks from Dune. They come in several colours and this neutral 'sand' shade is very versatile - and the most similar to Kate's shoes. The toes are pointed and the slingback strap fastens with a buckle at the ankle.
These slingbacks in the "French tan" colour remind me of Kate's heels, and they have an adjustable strap with a buckle. The angled heel is low and manageable for the daytime as well as for evenings out. Slip on with a midi dress like the Princess's or with white jeans and a floaty top.
Shop More Slingbacks
You can’t go far wrong with a pair of neutral heels and slingbacks are a summer capsule wardrobe must-have. Unlike court shoes which are strictly non-seasonal with their classic design, the half-open style of slingbacks scream summer in a subtle way.
When you want something more sophisticated than a strappy sandal to wear with your favourite summer dresses, these heels are perfect. Something like Kate’s slingbacks would also work with jeans and a blouse to make a more relaxed but still put-together outfit.
Opting for manageable, kitten heel slingbacks will give you even more flexibility when it comes to incorporating them into both day and evening outfits.
These lower heels feel quite cool and contemporary and are comfier to wear for long periods of time than a high stiletto. The future Queen wore her Camilla Elphick kitten heel slingbacks for a sunny day at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club.
She walked effortlessly across grass in her shoes and wore them with a floaty blue and white Beulah dress. Last summer, Kate brought them back out when she attended the Men’s Singles Final at Wimbledon alongside Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton.
Once again, the Princess provided tennis-enthusiasts with plenty of inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon and chose a bright purple midi dress.
The neutral colour of the slingbacks complemented the vibrancy of the dress and they were clearly comfy enough for what is usually quite a busy day at the tennis. Wimbledon 2025 is drawing closer and I would love to see the Princess of Wales step out in these shoes again if she makes another high-profile appearance.
Kate has a few other pairs of slingbacks in her wardrobe, including her gorgeous two-tone Alicia flats, which are also by Camilla Elphick. She wore them to the polo in 2022 and although the Royal Charity Polo Cup is a special event, it’s not a royal engagement, so the Princess can enjoy wearing smart-casual outfits and shoes like these.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!