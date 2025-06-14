Lucy Liu’s platform trainers are the comfy and stylish way to elevate a summer dress instead of heels

The star opted for an unexpected shoe to finish her floral dress

Lucy Liu wearing a floral dress and sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I used to love wearing heels. I had so many pairs of stilettos, wedges and chunky platforms and would happily strut about the office or dance the night away in them, often ignoring the aches and blisters on my soles because of how good they looked with my outfit.

A few years and two children later, I avoid any kind of heel at all costs. I love how they look, but as a busy mum, I feel like I need to be able to move fast, and I prefer shoes that I can wear all day with zero complaints or discomfort. Even on a rare night out, I will opt for shiny loafers or my leopard print ballet flats.

I’m always in flat shoes, and more often than not, I will finish an outfit with my most comfortable trainers before heading out the door. In all honesty, though, sometimes when I'm wearing a floaty sundress or a slip skirt, I do miss the extra height that heels gave me, so when I spotted Lucy Liu’s platform sneakers, I wanted them immediately.

Earlier this month, the star stepped out in a pair of Converse Run Star Hike Ox Platform Trainers, which are a fresh white pair of lace-ups with minimal black details and a very chunky platform sole for some extra lift. You're probably familiar with Converse low-top trainers, but these are another level of luxury.

The actress wore a floral mini dress with a bright red shoulder bag, and her elevated shoe added a sporty footnote that really worked. The chunkier shoe is the perfect blend of comfort and height, and I for one, will be investing in a pair for summer.

lucy liu wearing a floral dress and converse platform trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Converse, Run Star Hike OX Platform TrainersExact Match

Converse
Run Star Hike Ox Platform Trainers

Lucy's chunky footwear made an unexpected yet chic finish to her floral outfit. This white canvas pair come with textured, rubber soles for extra grip and will work brilliantly well for a day of errands or a stroll round the park.

Next , Floral Printed V-Neck Cotton Denim Dress
Next
Floral Printed V-Neck Cotton Denim Dress

Florals are always a winner for the warmer weather months, and this shorter length number will show them off perfectly. The denim fabric gives the elegant pattern a casual feel to make this dress wearable for both day or night.

Mali + Lili, Imani Recycled Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
Mali + Lili
Imani Recycled Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

Take note from the celebrity and introduce a pop of colour to your ensemble with a bright shoulder bag. This one will pep up a floaty dress or add some fun to a breton stripe top and white jeans outfit.

Adidas , VL Court Bold in White & Black
Adidas
VL Court Bold in White & Black

The monochrome colour and classic features of this pair are given a fresh spin with contrast chunky soles. They will look and feel great with your best barrel leg jeans for a Saturday shopping trip.

Converse , Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox Double Trainers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox Double Trainers

This black pair of Converse has an even deeper platform than Lucy's shoes that will create a little more of a style statement. Use them to add an edgy yet fun feel to a patterned boho dress.

Ash, Icone Platform Sneaker
Ash
Icone Platform Sneaker

This understated leather pair are one of the best white trainers available right now and will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. There's half sizes available too, to help you find your perfect fit.

When it comes to styling your jumbo-soled trainers, simply wear them as you would any of your other sneakers. The extra height lends itself well to longer length dresses and skirts, but they will work brilliantly with cropped denim or a pair of striped trousers.

The sporty style will give you some lift and lengthen the appearance of your legs, but they will support your feet better than classic heels to keep you comfy on even the busiest of days.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

