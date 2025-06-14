Lucy Liu’s platform trainers are the comfy and stylish way to elevate a summer dress instead of heels
The star opted for an unexpected shoe to finish her floral dress
I used to love wearing heels. I had so many pairs of stilettos, wedges and chunky platforms and would happily strut about the office or dance the night away in them, often ignoring the aches and blisters on my soles because of how good they looked with my outfit.
A few years and two children later, I avoid any kind of heel at all costs. I love how they look, but as a busy mum, I feel like I need to be able to move fast, and I prefer shoes that I can wear all day with zero complaints or discomfort. Even on a rare night out, I will opt for shiny loafers or my leopard print ballet flats.
I’m always in flat shoes, and more often than not, I will finish an outfit with my most comfortable trainers before heading out the door. In all honesty, though, sometimes when I'm wearing a floaty sundress or a slip skirt, I do miss the extra height that heels gave me, so when I spotted Lucy Liu’s platform sneakers, I wanted them immediately.
Earlier this month, the star stepped out in a pair of Converse Run Star Hike Ox Platform Trainers, which are a fresh white pair of lace-ups with minimal black details and a very chunky platform sole for some extra lift. You're probably familiar with Converse low-top trainers, but these are another level of luxury.
The actress wore a floral mini dress with a bright red shoulder bag, and her elevated shoe added a sporty footnote that really worked. The chunkier shoe is the perfect blend of comfort and height, and I for one, will be investing in a pair for summer.
Shop The Look
Exact Match
Lucy's chunky footwear made an unexpected yet chic finish to her floral outfit. This white canvas pair come with textured, rubber soles for extra grip and will work brilliantly well for a day of errands or a stroll round the park.
Take note from the celebrity and introduce a pop of colour to your ensemble with a bright shoulder bag. This one will pep up a floaty dress or add some fun to a breton stripe top and white jeans outfit.
Shop More Platform Trainers
The monochrome colour and classic features of this pair are given a fresh spin with contrast chunky soles. They will look and feel great with your best barrel leg jeans for a Saturday shopping trip.
This understated leather pair are one of the best white trainers available right now and will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. There's half sizes available too, to help you find your perfect fit.
When it comes to styling your jumbo-soled trainers, simply wear them as you would any of your other sneakers. The extra height lends itself well to longer length dresses and skirts, but they will work brilliantly with cropped denim or a pair of striped trousers.
The sporty style will give you some lift and lengthen the appearance of your legs, but they will support your feet better than classic heels to keep you comfy on even the busiest of days.
