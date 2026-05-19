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Kate Garraway's Chelsea Flower Show trainers have a genius 'secret' detail and it took her floral suit to new heights

The Good Morning Britain host relies on this trainer style that she discovered after wearing heels so much in her 40s

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Kate Garraway attends The Killik &amp; Co &#039;A Seed in Time&#039; Garden, designed by Baz Grainger of Landform Consultants at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 on May 18, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Killik & Co)
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We've all had times where we really want to wear our best white trainers but also want the added elevation that only heels or wedges can provide. Well, it turns out that we don't have to choose between comfort and a little height boost after all.

Kate Garraway braved the rain on Day 1 of the Chelsea Flower Show in a gorgeous floral suit and the pièce de résistance were her hidden heel trainers. They were perfect for a long day walking around the show and they had the added benefit of helping keep Kate's immaculate trousers out of any puddles.

Kate Garraway attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

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"I've got a hidden heel in my trainer," Kate revealed. "I don't think it's massively cool, but I feel it's a bit like a Spanx that sometimes you just need it."

She also offered an additional clever tip when you're wearing hidden heel trainers: style them with longer trousers. As Kate put it "if it's long, you see, you can't tell", and you certainly wouldn't have realised hers were anything other than sleek white plimsolls.

You could also style hidden heel trainers with a maxi skirt or dress, and both of these designs would also cover up most of the shoes and keep this design secret. Because the heel is hidden and not a stiletto or block design, you still get all the benefits of a flat shoe and the presenter thinks this is a must for the show, where there's so much to do and "loads of walking around".

A picture of Kate Garraway showing her platform trainers at the Chelsea Flower Show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I love spring/summer shoe trends like flip-flop-esque sandals, they're just not as practical for a long day exploring. Although Kate remarked that wearing long, baggy trousers in the rain is "not necessarily" something she'd thought about, the extra height would've helped protect them too.

Her suit nodded to the Chelsea Flower Show with its grey-blue floral pattern and was by British clothing brand Karen Millen. The trousers were wide-leg and high-waisted, with pleated detailing adding extra volume and movement. Even without the matching blazer these would be gorgeous for a summer event, worn with a simple white camisole.

Kate Garraway attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

To make tailored trousers more casual, just add a plain white or black T-shirt and a denim jacket instead to balance out the structured fit. Kate Garraway wore the matching Karen Millen floral placement blazer to create a smarter feel for the show and then wore a deep blue high-neck knit underneath to tie in with the print.

Keeping to just two key colours with her outfit made it feel extra sophisticated and minimal. It's a trick the royals often use too and because the suit was primarily white, her trainers were even more discreet as they blended in with it. Although this colour palette wouldn't necessarily work for events like weddings, going for a soft pastel suit would also complement white shoes and ensure they didn't stand out too much.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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