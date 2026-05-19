Kate Garraway's Chelsea Flower Show trainers have a genius 'secret' detail and it took her floral suit to new heights
The Good Morning Britain host relies on this trainer style that she discovered after wearing heels so much in her 40s
We've all had times where we really want to wear our best white trainers but also want the added elevation that only heels or wedges can provide. Well, it turns out that we don't have to choose between comfort and a little height boost after all.
Kate Garraway braved the rain on Day 1 of the Chelsea Flower Show in a gorgeous floral suit and the pièce de résistance were her hidden heel trainers. They were perfect for a long day walking around the show and they had the added benefit of helping keep Kate's immaculate trousers out of any puddles.
She revealed her shoes of choice to woman&home Editor-in-Chief Hannah Fernando, who spotted her "glitzy trainers". The Good Morning Britain host explained "they're very comfortable" and this is the "secret" to her appearing slightly taller than she is at 5ft2.
Shop Kate's Outfit
Exact Match
Kate Garraway's exact Karen Millen trousers are still available in multiple sizes and they're also on sale right now. They are wide-leg with beautiful pleats adding volume and a high-rise waist. Pair with a navy or white top to keep the colour palette minimal.
Exact Match
These affordable trainers look to be the same ones Kate Garraway wore to the Chelsea Flower Show and they have silvery embellishments making them extra jazzy, although you can cover these with longer trousers or skirts. The sole is made from non-slip rubber.
We're moving away from the kind of weather that calls for jumpers, but knitted vests are still incredibly useful. This one has a funnel neckline and is made from a soft lyocell-wool blend with a subtle amount of stretch. Ruching on the sides adds extra shaping.
Shop More Hidden Heel Trainers
"I've got a hidden heel in my trainer," Kate revealed. "I don't think it's massively cool, but I feel it's a bit like a Spanx that sometimes you just need it."
She also offered an additional clever tip when you're wearing hidden heel trainers: style them with longer trousers. As Kate put it "if it's long, you see, you can't tell", and you certainly wouldn't have realised hers were anything other than sleek white plimsolls.
You could also style hidden heel trainers with a maxi skirt or dress, and both of these designs would also cover up most of the shoes and keep this design secret. Because the heel is hidden and not a stiletto or block design, you still get all the benefits of a flat shoe and the presenter thinks this is a must for the show, where there's so much to do and "loads of walking around".
As much as I love spring/summer shoe trends like flip-flop-esque sandals, they're just not as practical for a long day exploring. Although Kate remarked that wearing long, baggy trousers in the rain is "not necessarily" something she'd thought about, the extra height would've helped protect them too.
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Her suit nodded to the Chelsea Flower Show with its grey-blue floral pattern and was by British clothing brand Karen Millen. The trousers were wide-leg and high-waisted, with pleated detailing adding extra volume and movement. Even without the matching blazer these would be gorgeous for a summer event, worn with a simple white camisole.
To make tailored trousers more casual, just add a plain white or black T-shirt and a denim jacket instead to balance out the structured fit. Kate Garraway wore the matching Karen Millen floral placement blazer to create a smarter feel for the show and then wore a deep blue high-neck knit underneath to tie in with the print.
Keeping to just two key colours with her outfit made it feel extra sophisticated and minimal. It's a trick the royals often use too and because the suit was primarily white, her trainers were even more discreet as they blended in with it. Although this colour palette wouldn't necessarily work for events like weddings, going for a soft pastel suit would also complement white shoes and ensure they didn't stand out too much.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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