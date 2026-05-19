Kate Garraway's Chelsea Flower Show trainers have a genius 'secret' detail and it took her floral suit to new heights

We've all had times where we really want to wear our best white trainers but also want the added elevation that only heels or wedges can provide. Well, it turns out that we don't have to choose between comfort and a little height boost after all.

Kate Garraway braved the rain on Day 1 of the Chelsea Flower Show in a gorgeous floral suit and the pièce de résistance were her hidden heel trainers. They were perfect for a long day walking around the show and they had the added benefit of helping keep Kate's immaculate trousers out of any puddles.

She revealed her shoes of choice to woman&home Editor-in-Chief Hannah Fernando, who spotted her "glitzy trainers". The Good Morning Britain host explained "they're very comfortable" and this is the "secret" to her appearing slightly taller than she is at 5ft2.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Outfit

Exact Match Karen Millen Multi Floral Placement Trousers £125 (was £179) at Karen Millen Kate Garraway's exact Karen Millen trousers are still available in multiple sizes and they're also on sale right now. They are wide-leg with beautiful pleats adding volume and a high-rise waist. Pair with a navy or white top to keep the colour palette minimal. Exact Match Rismart Wedge Heel White Glitter Trainers £36.50 at Amazon These affordable trainers look to be the same ones Kate Garraway wore to the Chelsea Flower Show and they have silvery embellishments making them extra jazzy, although you can cover these with longer trousers or skirts. The sole is made from non-slip rubber. Reiss Navy Funnel-Neck Jersey-Knit Vest £48 at Reiss We're moving away from the kind of weather that calls for jumpers, but knitted vests are still incredibly useful. This one has a funnel neckline and is made from a soft lyocell-wool blend with a subtle amount of stretch. Ruching on the sides adds extra shaping.

Shop More Hidden Heel Trainers

Dune Elarah White Leather Mix Platform Trainers £99 at Dune These white leather mix wedge trainers are designed for comfort and a sleek, modern look. The design features a contemporary wedge sole, side zip detailing, and a rear pull tab for ease. Gold accents at the heel and ankle add a touch of luxury. Skechers Off-White Uno Wedge Hi Steps Trainers £80 at Skechers These come in a huge range of different colours and these off-white ones have subtle metallic detailing. The insole is made from Air-Cooled Memory Foam® and there's a platform wedge with a visible Skech-Air® air-cushioned midsole. M&S Leather Lace Up Platform Trainers £59 at M&S These leather flatform trainers are crafted from durable leather and have M&S's clever Freshfeet™ technology which helps to minimise odours. Insolia Flex® technology also improves the natural rotational movement of the ball of your foot for enhanced comfort.

"I've got a hidden heel in my trainer," Kate revealed. "I don't think it's massively cool, but I feel it's a bit like a Spanx that sometimes you just need it."

She also offered an additional clever tip when you're wearing hidden heel trainers: style them with longer trousers. As Kate put it "if it's long, you see, you can't tell", and you certainly wouldn't have realised hers were anything other than sleek white plimsolls.

You could also style hidden heel trainers with a maxi skirt or dress, and both of these designs would also cover up most of the shoes and keep this design secret. Because the heel is hidden and not a stiletto or block design, you still get all the benefits of a flat shoe and the presenter thinks this is a must for the show, where there's so much to do and "loads of walking around".

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I love spring/summer shoe trends like flip-flop-esque sandals, they're just not as practical for a long day exploring. Although Kate remarked that wearing long, baggy trousers in the rain is "not necessarily" something she'd thought about, the extra height would've helped protect them too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her suit nodded to the Chelsea Flower Show with its grey-blue floral pattern and was by British clothing brand Karen Millen. The trousers were wide-leg and high-waisted, with pleated detailing adding extra volume and movement. Even without the matching blazer these would be gorgeous for a summer event, worn with a simple white camisole.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

To make tailored trousers more casual, just add a plain white or black T-shirt and a denim jacket instead to balance out the structured fit. Kate Garraway wore the matching Karen Millen floral placement blazer to create a smarter feel for the show and then wore a deep blue high-neck knit underneath to tie in with the print.

Keeping to just two key colours with her outfit made it feel extra sophisticated and minimal. It's a trick the royals often use too and because the suit was primarily white, her trainers were even more discreet as they blended in with it. Although this colour palette wouldn't necessarily work for events like weddings, going for a soft pastel suit would also complement white shoes and ensure they didn't stand out too much.