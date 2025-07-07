Turquoise and white is the hottest 2025 colour combination - Mary Berry mastered it in silk at Wimbledon

She might be best known as the Queen of Baking, but Dame Mary Berry’s signature style is nothing short of regal too. Like the royals, she’s often spotted wearing the best British clothing brands and wore a gorgeous turquoise and white Lalage Beaumont dress on Wimbledon Day 5.

Mary sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the tennis and her dress suited its smart dress code. Crafted from 100% silk, this Naomi design has a fitted waist that flares out into an elegant A-line skirt.

It falls to just below the knee and features a smart, turn-back collar and elbow-length sleeves with notched cuffs. This coverage gives it a modest, elegant feel that’s ideal if you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon or other smarter occasions like garden parties or weddings.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Mary Berry's Look

At Last... Cotton Annabel Dress £99 at Wolf & Badger The Annabel Maxi dress is a timeless addition to your collection and comes in different prints and colours each year, but this one reminded me of Mary Berry's Wimbledon outfit. The turquoise and white combination feels so summery and the dress has frilled detailing on the neckline and cuffs and buttons at the front. Aspiga Billie Organic Cotton Dress £195 at Aspiga The Billie Dress is made from soft organic cotton for a breathable finish and has delicate covered buttons on the waist, as well as shirring for comfort. The neckline is a sweeping V-shape and the cuffs are frilled. It's a slip-on style dress and has a tiered skirt and concealed pockets. Phase Eight Paisley Print Blouse Was £65, Now £25 at Phase Eight For a more subtle take on Mary's look, why not go for this Lara blouse with classic white jeans or trousers? It has an aqua paisley print and a delicate tie detail at the neckline. The ruffled hem drapes beautifully and although the colour is bold, it's mellowed by the white detailing.

Although the dress comes in a variety of different shades and prints, Dame Mary opted for the bright turquoise and ivory colourway. It has what the brand describes as a Batik-style print running all over the vibrant background tone.

The pattern is free-flowing and incorporates botanical motifs in a very different way to the floral frock designs we often see at this time of year. I love the balance of the vibrant turquoise and the subtle white and as well as being a highlight of Wimbledon fashion, Mary’s dress showcases this trendy 2025 colour combination.

Both the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte wore turquoise and white to Trooping the Colour in June, marking a return to the matching outfits they used to love. These ensembles made such a statement and were a little different to the navy and white they chose last year.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The Duchess of Edinburgh then went on to wear a variation of this - sea-green and white - at an engagement a few weeks later. Blue and white in general is always a very popular pairing for summer, but turquoise just brightens things up a little without making it any less versatile.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s always a good idea if you’re worrying about how to wear a pattern, to pick a design which has a neutral colour in there somewhere. The white detailing on Mary Berry’s dress means that white accessories and outwear would complement it perfectly.

Instead, she went for pale beige block heeled court shoes and a matching crossbody bag that she wore draped over her shoulder. These also worked well with the turquoise and white Naomi dress and the Princess of Wales wore high heels in a similar colour at Trooping the Colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Turquoise is such a fun and statement hue that I’d recommend going for neutral accessories to mellow it a little. Dame Mary looked so put-together and sophisticated at Wimbledon and because of the hot weather she didn’t need to add anything else to her outfit.

On a cooler day, a white blazer or even a white denim jacket would be good layering pieces. Day-to-day, a turquoise and white dress, top or skirt can be made more casual with white trainers thanks to their sporty edge.

For Wimbledon it’s understandable that Mary went smarter and she attended the tennis alongside her daughter Annabel, who wore darker blue and white. Both looks were beautiful, but the brighter combination has to be my favourite.