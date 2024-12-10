When is a dress not just a dress? When it's a royal dress.

For some, fashion is frivolous. It's surface. But for others, especially those in the public eye and even more so for the royals who have to navigate life with strict rules and codes, fashion becomes a useful tool.

From hidden meanings to paying tribute to loved ones, these examples capture how the royals harness the power of fashion and send subtle messages.

Times the royals sent subtle messages with their outfits

Princess Diana's Black Sheep jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a couple of months after Prince Charles announced his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer, the woman who'd go on to be one of the most iconic figures in the Royal Family stepped out in a rather telling ensemble.

Princess Diana attended an event with her husband in 1981 wearing a jumper from the brand Warm & Wonderful. The red jumper included a pattern full of sheep motifs, with one standalone black sheep.

While entirely speculative, Diana might have been sending a message about how she felt about her role within the Royal Family right from the beginning.

Princess Catherine’s pearl choker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales knows when to wear significant and symbolic jewellery, and she often honours her family members with her choices.

It was no coincidence that she chose this pearl choker for both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's state funerals. The choker came from the late Queen Elizabeth’s private collection, and Princess Kate paid homage to her close relationships by wearing the significant piece.

Queen Elizabeth's choice of brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famously, the Royal Family must stay neutral on all things political... but experts and fans of the family have deduced that, every now and then, they might cheekily let slip some subtle thoughts.

And one such example came when Donald Trump paid a visit to the United Kingdom for the first time since he became the 45th US President.

On the first day of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit in 2018, fans couldn't help but notice that the Queen decided to wear the brooch given to her by Barack and Michelle Obama during their time in the White House.

Kate’s symbolic earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During one of her first royal engagements in October 2024 following a prolonged absence, the Princess of Wales' choice of earrings didn't go unnoticed.

The Princess donned a pair of earrings depicting a hanging fern leaf from the brand Catherine Zoraida.

According to the brand, the fern is "a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings" and the plant is known to thrive in tough conditions. It wasn't hard for onlookers to make the connection to her own tough year following her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales' Celestial earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has worn a pair of earrings by designer Cassandra Goad on multiple occasions, first dating back to 2012.

However, the pair - the Temple of Heaven earrings by Cassandra Goad - took on new significance when she wore them in October 2024.

The Princess met with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who is battling a rare and aggressive cancer, in the royal's first public appearance since finishing her own cancer treatment.

The geometric design is said to represent the Emperor of China's "celestial power" promoting healing, strength and hope.

Kate Middleton rents a dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While supporting Prince William's Earthshot Prize - his award built to promote sustainability and reward innovators who are helping come up with solutions to problems affecting people across the globe - Kate stunned fans with a much more vibrant hue than her usual fashion choices.

Wearing a bright, neon green dress, one could argue the Princess was being very literal in spreading the message of a greener, more eco-conscious future. But the other important detail in the dress was that the Princess rented it for the night - a nod to promoting sustainable, re-wearable fashion choices and producing less waste.

A heartfelt gesture in earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Issy Star earrings were created as a tribute to Issy Phipps, someone who sadly took her own life in April 2023. Just weeks after her death, the Princess visited Issy's old rugby club in Maidenhead for a charity appeal.

Issy's mother gifted her a pair of star hoop earrings in memory of her late daughter.

The Princess, touched by the gesture, has since worn the pair on several important occasions, including a visit to Birmingham in aid of World Mental Health Day in 2023.

Introducing Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family are a deft hand at honouring legacy and tradition with their fashion choices, and Kate Middleton touchingly bridged the painful past with a hopeful future in 2013.

When posing for the traditional hospital shot following a royal birth, the Princess of Wales wore a short-sleeved blue Jenny Packham dress.

The flowy, polka-dot frock was seen as a touching tribute to the similarly coloured, similarly dotted dress Princess Diana wore while leaving the hospital with the newly born Prince William in 1982.

King Charles and his kilts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While one might initially think of London and Buckingham Palace and jolly old England when picturing the Royal Family, there has always been a strong bond with Scotland.

The Queen Mother spent most of her childhood there, Queen Elizabeth II was known to love her long summers at Balmoral Castle and the family still make the Highland Games an annual calendar event.

This could be why King Charles has always made the decision to wear kilts - in both formal and informal settings. While it's not something his sons adopted, Charles' commitment to the kilt could be inferred as a reminder of the royal's devotion to Scotland.

The hidden details in Kate’s wedding dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton's iconic wedding in 2011, many still can't get enough of the details and stories.

And while it feels like we might know everything about the choices on the day, including Catherine's gorgeous, lacy Alexander McQueen gown - easily one of the best royal wedding dresses of all time - there's still plenty of hidden details that some might not have known.

On the sleeves of her gown, for example, Kate added embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks, the national emblems of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The method of embroidery was also conceptually significant, using a traditional, 17th century Irish technique called Carrickmacross.

It was an early example of Kate, like Queen Elizabeth II before her, knowing how to unite the nations and be an inspirational figurehead.

Queen Camilla’s choice of jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, famously favoured a classic string of pearls, so it was a touching and clever decision of Queen Camilla to wear a set for her first appearance as Queen Consort in September 2022.

It honoured the memory of Queen Elizabeth II and sent a message of continuity after the nation lost the longest-reigning monarch of all time.

Poignant poppy patterns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a visit to Princess Diana’s memorial garden in Kensington Palace in August 2017, on the 20th anniversary of her passing, the now Princess of Wales was there to support her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

While most of the spotlight was on Diana's sons, Kate's Prada dress wowed fans and carried a subtle, touching meaning.

Poppies are a traditional symbol of remembrance and respect for those who have died, most commonly associated with those who served in the war. However, Kate's decision to wear a poppy motif with a more youthful design, she was still honouring her late mother-in-law but in a joyful and celebratory way.

Kate’s yellow blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's best looks over the years include stunning sequins, formal gowns and dressed-down style. But one colour that the Princess doesn't wear a lot of is yellow.

However, for a trip to Birmingham for World Mental Health Day, Kate sported a warm, honeyed yellow blazer.

This might not have been a coincidence. The colour has been associated with the ability to trigger feelings of happiness, optimism, and hope.

Kate introduces Prince Louis to the world

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales introduced her youngest child, Prince Louis, to the world in 2018.

For the iconic photocall outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, Kate's choice of a bold red might have carried a deeper meaning. Kate's dress, which also featured a white Peter Pan collar, mirrored the outfit Princess Diana had worn after giving birth to her youngest son, Prince Harry, in 1983.

Every time Queen Elizabeth wore something bright

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might not be a specific message, the late Queen Elizabeth's penchant for bright colours is an important reminder of how intentional the Royal Family are in all of their choices, right down to their fashion.

A natural leader, the Queen understood the importance of being seen and feeling like there had been a connection with the public. Therefore, her wardrobe was intentionally bright, bold and unmissable - making it easy for anyone to single her out in a crowd.

Meghan Markle’s Victoria Beckham dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Worn after announcing their decision to quit life as working royals, Meghan Markle’s decision to go all out with a vibrant, Victoria Beckham body-con dress was at odds with the muted palettes she wore while carrying out her Duchess duties beforehand.

In the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex addressed why her fashion choices had previously been more muted. She explained that she believed she couldn't wear the same colours as other senior royals. So to avoid a clash, she kept to tones like white and beige.

The Princess of Wales subtly supports Ukraine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royals must remain neutral, even during difficult global events and conflicts.

But the Princess of Wales seemingly showed her support and compassion for the people of Ukraine by opting for a polka-dot dress in the country's national colours during a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in 2022.

The Queen’s message of hope

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Covid-19 pandemic which shut down most of the world in 2020, Queen Elizabeth sent a message of hope to the nation.

For the occasion, prominently on display was a stunning turquoise and diamond brooch. Just one of her incredible brooches, this one was chosen as it carried with it themes of unity, family and healing when many families were isolated or struggling.

The brooch had been passed down by her grandmother, Queen Mary, and is said to promote healing and love.

Meghan Markle’s wedding veil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her much-anticipated wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle knew that all eyes would be on her gown.

In a touching gesture, she asked that all 53 countries of the Commonwealth be represented. The gown's designer, Waight Keller, crafted the veil that featured the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country.

Symbolic gemstones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has worn several gemstones throughout the years, and it's fair to assume she believes in what they signify.

For the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in 2022, she prominently showcased a pair of aquamarine earrings.

Aquamarine has many readings. The sea blue crystal represents transformation and rebirth, and another of its historic associations was granting a safe passage.

2022 was when the late Queen Elizabeth's health began to fail. One could suggest Kate was preparing for a big change for both the Royal Family and the nation.

Kate makes a statement at the BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the emergence of the politically charged Time’s Up movement in 2018, the Princess of Wales faced a dilemma. Royals must stay out of the fray, but all eyes were on the celebrities attending events like the BAFTAs as they'd all agreed to wear black in protest.

As royals need to stay neutral - and also only wear black when in mourning - it was always unlikely Kate could join in, but her choice of a forest green Jenny Packham with a black sash around the waist was considered her quiet stance of support.

Kate's Festival of Remembrance earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales returned to duties in late 2024 after largely staying out of the public eye the whole year due to her cancer treatment.

For her appearance at the annual Festival of Remembrance, she kept things elegant and timeless with a pair of pearl earrings.

For some, it could be seen as a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law Diana, the Princess of Wales opted to wear her Collingwood diamond and pearl earrings.

Originally a wedding gift from Collingwood jewellers, the classic pear-drop shape of these pearls match those of the iconic Lover’s Knot Tiara, and Diana favoured them, wearing them prominently across tours in Australia, Canada, and Italy.

Pearls have also been ascribed the spiritual traits of calmness and purity, perhaps a nod to more peaceful, hopeful times ahead.

Sarah Ferguson’s special accessory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2018 wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson sent a heart-warming message with her choice of accessory.

Bringing her own family into the mix and adding a touch of non-royal tradition, Sarah carried her late mother's Manolo Blahnik bag which she wore to Sarah and Prince Andrew's wedding.

The Duchess of York told the Daily Mail, "Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it.

"They were green — which was why I wore green on the day."

Catherine chooses citrine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she hosted a reception at Hampton Court Palace for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team, Kate Middleton wore a custom burgundy suit from Roland Mouret. However, the real standout was the dainty citrine necklace.

The Gold Citrine Baby Treasure Necklace by Daniella Draper, to be precise, is usually a birthstone for November babies. But the gemstone is also said to bring realignment to your energies and to promote prosperity and calm.

Queen Elizabeth’s cheeky choice of tiara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When President Donald Trump and Melania paid a second visit to the United Kingdom in 2019, some inferred that the late Queen Elizabeth II might have sent a subtle message.

Out of all the fabulous tiaras to choose from, Her Majesty opted for the Burmese Ruby Tiara.

The 96 rubies used in the crown were given by the Burmese people, who believe that the rubies ward off evil and illness.

Camilla’s wedding brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At her wedding to King Charles – then Prince of Wales – in 2005, Camilla wore a diamond and black pearl brooch with significance to both of their families.

Dating way back to Charles' great-grandfather, King Edward VII, he first bought the brooch for Camilla’s great-grandmother Alice Keppel, who was believed to be his mistress.

Their romance wasn't without hitch, so Camilla wearing this might have been her subtle message to any denouncers.

Meghan Markle’s lotus dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, after leaving life as working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their first major interview since finding freedom in California.

Naturally, every detail would have been thought out. Which could be why Meghan's choice of print spoke volumes.

Wearing a black and white dress with lotus motifs, she looked understated and relaxed. But when considering the significance of lotus - which are thought to represent spiritual rebirth, enlightenment and resilience - it's easy to infer many messages.

Kate’s tartan scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a visit to Orkney in 2021, the Princess of Wales added a pop of colour to her timeless camel coat (a must for any capsule wardrobe) in the form of a tartan scarf.

However, it wasn't just any tartan - it was the Strathearn tartan.

This intentional choice is a nod to her and Prince William's Scottish titles, the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, gifted upon their nuptials.

The royals making beige all the rage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously wore technicolour outfits and eschewed muted tones. Similarly, Kate Middleton has taken a leaf out of the late Queen's book. So when they both suddenly opted for beige tones - something Meghan made a point of wearing a lot of during her time - some royal experts said it was no coincidence.

Per Marie Claire, royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes said, "To have them in the same shade, I took very much to be a sign of unity. And then of course she issued her statement of support to the Sussexes on January 13."

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘EU’ Hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody followed the royal rules better than Queen Elizabeth II - after 70 years on the throne, she likely set most of them to begin with.

But the late Queen also might have cheekily sent messages here and there, most notably when she attended the State Opening or Parliament in 2017 - a year after the British public voted to leave the European Union.

Rather conveniently, Her Majesty's hat uncannily resembled the EU's blue and yellow flag - something which did not go unnoticed by the media at the time.

Princess Diana’s revenge dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing leg, showing cleavage, wearing black out of mourning - all things a royal shouldn't do, or so it's understood.

So when Princess Diana - newly single and on the night Charles admitted to an affair on television - stepped out in what's now been dubbed the 'Revenge Dress', it was pretty widely understood that this was not just a dress, it was a statement. A message to her ex, to the royals and to the public. This was a new Diana.

Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the then Princess Elizabeth married Philip in 1947, it came at a time when the country needed something to celebrate. With the ramifications of World War Two still fresh in the minds, Elizabeth used her wedding dress to subtly send messages.

Per Harpers Bazaar, her wedding dress was designed to be a symbol of hope and unity for the nation, with garlands of spring flowers represented new beginnings.