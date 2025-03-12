The most romantic details from royal engagement stories that make us swoon

From William and Kate to the Queen and Prince Philip's lifelong love story, the Royal Family often take the crown for swoon-worthy love stories.

A memorable meet-cute story can soften even the hardest of hearts but nothing compares to the charming impact of a perfect proposal story.

And these royal engagement stories are a great reminder as to why fairy tales so often include princes and princesses - nobody does a proposal quite like a royal.

The most romantic details from royal engagement stories

After eight years, Prince William was more than prepared to propose

The now Princess of Wales made it official with Prince William on November 16, 2010, when he finally popped the question after eight years of dating.

While there was much speculation about when he'd finally ask the question, it turns out, William was more than ready to make Kate his future wife. He sweetly revealed he had kept the ring on him for three weeks before popping the question, waiting for that perfect moment.

William chose a location with a special place to pop the question

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in a cabin 11,000 feet above sea level on Mount Kenya in 2010.

Kenya - and Africa - had become important to William, who had explored the continent when he was younger, along with his mother, Princess Diana. After proposing to, and marrying, Catherine, he'd continue works and visits to Africa, both solo and with his future family.

Of the engagement, William shared during an ITV press conference after the engagement. "As every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. So I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful."

Touchingly, the moment was still a surprise to Kate

With one simple question on top of a mountain in Kenya, Kate Middleton went from the young sweetheart of her university boyfriend, to the future Princess of Wales and Queen.

But, despite knowing what lay ahead, Kate revealed the moment still came as a surprise to her - and William's attention to detail and romantic side swept her off her feet.

"It was a total shock when it came," Kate said in the ITV interview that followed the announcement. "There's a true romantic in there."

William eschewed a tradition - but honoured Kate's parents another way

Despite it being deemed traditional to ask the bride's father permission before proposing, William and Kate - perhaps as a sign of modernity and keeping with the times - did it differently.

As William explained in the ITV engagement interview, "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no.

“So I did it that way round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there."

Kate's engagement ring holds special significance

Kate Middleton's ring is one of the most iconic engagement rings - and it holds a deep connection to Prince William's past, as well as his future with Catherine and his own family.

William proposed with the 18-carat sapphire ring that had belonged to Princess Diana, given to her by Prince Charles when they were engaged.

On the sentimental connection, William said in the ITV engagement interview, "Obviously, she's not going be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all."

Prince Philip chose the best location to propose to Queen Elizabeth II

Their marriage is one of the most celebrated high profile love stories of all time - together for over seventy years until Prince Philip's death in 2021.

And the young lovebirds seemed in sync with each other from the start, which explains why Philip chose Balmoral as the location to pop the question.

After a month-long holiday at Balmoral Castle with the royal family, Philip proposed to Elizabeth. Balmoral would become Elizabeth’s favourite place, and, bittersweetly, where she’d take her last breath in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth's engagement ring had a touching symbolism

Honouring his own family and heritage while looking to build a life with his future bride - who'd coincidentally go on to become the longest reigning British monarch of all time - the Queen's engagement ring carried sentimental significance.

Philip opted to present a platinum ring featuring a 3 carat round diamond flanked by smaller pave diamonds that were originally part of a tiara that belonged to his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Philip's shrewdness with the ring proved why he was such a steadfast partner to the Queen throughout her reign

While Elizabeth's ring was most certainly worthy of a royal, Prince Philip's choice of repurposing existing diamonds during a time of difficulty in a post-war Britain was, reportedly, well received at the time. It proved that he'd make a great partner for the Queen, helping her make wise and conscientious decisions that captured the mood of the nation throughout her reign.

Philip was willing to jump through hoops to wed the Queen

Despite being her rock for 73 years of marriage, it is reported that, to begin with, King George VI was hesitant about his daughter's choice of partner.

At the time, it's important to remember Prince Philip was considered a penniless prince whose family had been exiled from his own homeland of Greece back in 1922.

Proving that, like any good love story, he was willing to overcome obstacles, Philip met George's demands, including becoming a naturalised British citizen and waiting until her 21st birthday before officially announcing the news.

Their engagement was officially announced on 9 July 1947 - after her 21st.

After being engaged, Philip wrote a letter to his betrothed

Many might have remembered Prince Philip as the older, sarcastic royal who was more likely to make an off-kilter comment or crack a joke than a sentimental romantic. But, after he and Elizabeth were betrothed, per Brides, he wrote of just what it meant to him.

"I am sure I do not deserve all the good things which have happened to me. To have been spared in the war and seen victory… to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one’s personal and even the world’s troubles seem small and petty."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was an intimate affair

Their love story has seen it all - from a fairy tale premise of the actress meeting the real life prince and moving across oceans to be with him. And, as we know too well now, there's been some rough times for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For their part, their engagement was true to their romantic and lowkey nature.

As discussed in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, and in their Netflix docuseries, Harry proposed during a cosy, simple night in at their Nottingham Cottage home while Meghan was roasting a chicken.

Another important family member was part of Harry and Meghan's moment

For animal lovers Harry and Meghan, it only makes sense that there was a third person present for their simple, lowkey engagement - their rescue beagle, Guy.

As revealed in their Netflix series and in snippets from Spare, Harry got down on one knee, surrounded by electric candles, white roses and their dog Guy.

Harry made sure Meghan's ring was personal

No detail went overlooked when it came to Harry's proposal to Meghan, and that, of course, included choosing a ring full of symbolism and sentiment.

The Duke of Sussex popped the question with a three-stone diamond ring that he designed himself with Cleave and Company. The central gem was ethically sourced from Botswana, where the couple fell in love and spent a holiday early on in their courtship, flanked by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Meghan didn't have to think about her answer

Is there anything more nerve-wracking than waiting for the answer after asking someone to marry you? Well, luckily, Meghan was so caught up in the romance, Prince Harry didn't have long to wait.

"She didn't even let me finish": Harry said during the BBC interview following their engagement announcement. He revealed Meghan jumped in and asked "Can I say yes?" before he was even done.

That's when you know it's true love.

A special touch nearly gave the game away for Harry's proposal

Picture it: you're Prince Harry. You've designed the most bespoke and beautiful ring for your future wife. You want to propose in the best way... but you nearly have the surprise ruined by a bottle of champagne.

During their BBC interview after announcing the engagement, they revealed that Harry's choice of bubbly made her suspicious.

"She was like, 'You never drink champagne, what's the occasion?' And I was like, 'I don't know, I just had it like, lying around, whatever.'"

To give him his credit though, the Prince spared no expense. Meghan joked, "It was a magnum!"

Princess Diana’s reaction wasn’t the most conventional

When Prince Charles (as the King was, at the time) popped the question at a private dinner at Buckingham Palace, Lady Diana Spencer's response was... to burst out laughing. Proving that even royalty can get swept up in nervous giggles and butterflies.

While being interviewed for her biography, Diana: Her True Story, the Princess told Andrew Morton, "[Charles] said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I laughed. I remember thinking, ‘This is a joke,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, OK,’ and laughed. He was deadly serious. He said, ‘You do realise that one day you will be queen?'"

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s ‘perfect moment’

Princess Eugenie described her engagement to Jack Brooksbank as a "perfect moment".

Jack proposed to Eugenie as the sun was setting in front of a volcano during a holiday to Nicaragua.

Asking the question on New Year's Day in 2018, Eugenie described it as said it as "a complete surprise" and told The One Show, "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question... I was over the moon."

Jack Brooksbank proposed without a ring - for a lovely reason

While proposing to a Princess without an engagement ring might seem peculiar, Jack Brooksbank did just that when he popped the question to Eugenie in 2018.

The reason for doing so was that he wanted Eugenie to be involved in designing the perfect ring. A modern and inclusive approach that gives agency back to the future bride. We approve.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie's sentimental choice of ring

Jack Brooksbank wanted Eugenie to have a say in her engagement ring, and the two would go on to choose a special heirloom together.

Eugenie’s engagement ring is one of the most unusual and is made up of diamonds set around a rare padparadscha sapphire.

The padparadscha is a distinctive pink-orange hue named after the colour of a lotus-blossom usually found in Sri Lanka, and Jack revealed to BBC's The One Show he chose the diamond, noted for its seeming ability to change colour in the light, because it reminded him of Eugenie's ever-changing and "amazing" personality.

Edward and Wallis’ love story changed history

Every good love story needs an element of tragedy. Shakespeare knew it. The Greeks knew it. And Edward and Wallis knew it.

Edward proposing to Wallis Simpson changed the course of history - it set about his abdication and set up the line of succession for Queen Elizabeth to eventually ascend, and become the longest-serving monarch in history.

Despite facing all of this, Edward's love for Wallis superseded all and he popped the question at Slogarie House in Mossdale, Dumfries and Galloway, reportedly in a secret garden.

Wallis Simpson's engagement ring proved Edward was willing to sacrifice a lot

When Prince Edward proposed, Wallis Simpson was given a huge 19.77 carat emerald engagement ring with the engraving "We are ours now 27.X.36" representing the couple’s engagement date (and the date Wallis Simpson’s divorce to her first husband was granted).

Edward knew what was at risk by proposing, but he went with his heart.

The ring was sold at auction after Wallis' death along with the rest of her jewellery collection for a staggering £31 million, according to The Crown Chronicles.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi brought a touch of la dolce vita to his British princess

Princess Beatrice's proposal was kept relatively out of the press, but the details we do know are dripping in glamour and romantic touches.

Her future husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, proposed during a trip to Italy.

The royal couple were said to have stayed at the luxury Le Sirenuse Hotel in Positano on the Amalfi Coast, and Edoardo proposed with a platinum and diamond ring by Shaun Leane.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's proposal was fun and playful

Their love story didn't end with happily-ever-after in the traditional sense, but Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York remain friendly and on good terms. And this dynamic could explain why Andrew proposed in an unconventional way too.

The Duke of York proposed to Sarah Ferguson during a game of hide and seek at Floors Castle on his 26th birthday.

Floors Castle - in Scotland - was said to be where the couple had their first kiss.

Sarah Ferguson received a bespoke, sentimental ring

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was presented a personalised and thoughtful ring when Prince Andrew proposed on February 19, 1986.

The Duchess received a custom-designed ring featuring a Burmese ruby surrounded by ten diamonds.

"We came to the mutual conclusion that red was probably the best colour for Sarah. That's how we came to the choice of the ruby," Andrew explained in their engagement interview.

"The extra bits around the outside, we wanted something that was slightly unconventional."

Mike and Zara Tindall kept things true to their laid-back nature

Mike and Zara Tindall are thought of as something of a secret weapon for the royals - laid-back and lowkey, their good humour has won them legions of fans.

And they even kept their engagement relatively relatable and simple.

Mike proposed to Zara when they watching TV at their townhouse in Cheltenham, proving that every couple should find the right way to do it for them.

"I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television," Mike told the Daily Mail in 2011. "It was all about shock value - I wanted to catch her when it was quiet and she wasn't expecting anything."

Zara's ring was a solitaire diamond ring with a four-claw split shoulder design with several pavé set diamonds.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had a holiday they'd never forget

After five years of dating, Prince Edward proposed to Duchess Sophie - who was then best known by her maiden name, Sophie Rhys-Jones - while on a dreamy holiday in the Bahamas in December 1998.

Winter sun? Getting engaged to a prince? Sophie had one of the best Christmases of all time.

The Duchess' response to her proposal was classic Sophie

When describing his Bahaman proposal to Sophie, Edward revealed that he "managed to take her completely by surprise. She had no idea that it was coming, which is what I really wanted to do" (per an interview with the Associated Press at the time).

Hilariously - and so on brand for the always dutiful and polite Duchess - Sophie revealed that she remembered her manners when the time came, responding to his life-changing question with "Yes, please."

Prince Edward chose the most gorgeous ring for Sophie

Duchess Sophie's romantic engagement ring was designed by Garrard, the royal jewellers who also designed Princess Diana's iconic sapphire ring.

Sophie's stunning rock features a two-carat central oval diamond, with two heart-shaped diamonds either side and is reported to be worth around £105,000.

Princess Margaret's engagement to Antony Armstrong-Jones included a bespoke ring

Princess Margaret announced her engagement to Antony Armstrong-Jones on February 26, 1960.

When popping the question, the future Lord Snowdon designed a custom ring for Princess Margaret, featured a prominent ruby surrounded by diamonds in the shape of a rosebud, a nod to Margaret's middle name, Rose.

Queen Victoria was an innovator, being the one to pop the question

A pioneer for powerful women, Queen Victoria was leading the charge as early as the 19th century.

After Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837, tradition dictated that no one could propose to a reigning monarch. Therefore, when Victoria realised Prince Albert was her soulmate, she didn't hesitate in popping the question herself.

She might have asked, but luckily Albert still thought to present his future bride with a ring to commemorate it. Albert proposed with a unique gold band shaped like a serpent, complete with dazzling emeralds and rubies.

If it sounds unconventional, it actually was traditional for the times as snakes were seen as symbolic of eternal love.

King Charles wasn’t too regal to get on one knee

Despite King Charles and Queen Camilla's love story being well-documented - and not without their obstacles - the details around their engagement have been kept surprisingly private ever since he popped the question in 2005.

However, one detail that is romantic and endearing was confirmed by Queen Camilla to The Telegraph at the time.

When asked if the now King got down on one knee, she replied, "Of course. What else?"

Camilla's platinum engagement ring features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond and baguettes along the side in an Art Deco design, and it's widely reported to have come from the Queen Mother's collection.

King George VI wasn't too proud to ask the Queen Mother... three times!

It speaks volumes that a royal man - who, one might argue was used to living a charmed life - would accept rejection twice but refuse to give up.

The man who'd become King George VI was so enamoured with Elizabeth Bowes Lyon that he asked her three times to marry him before she said yes.

She rejected him the first two times reportedly over fears of how restricted her life would become if she married into the royal family, as most biographers and historians concur.

Their love story turned out to be one that was integral to the survival of the monarchy. The couple and their children (Elizabeth and Margaret) acting as beacons of hope during the Second World War and fostering a great relationship between the monarchy and the public.