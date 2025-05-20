How Cartier captivated royals and A-listers - in pictures

King Edward VII referred to Cartier as "the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers." High praise - but one the French maison has certainly lived up to for centuries.

Whether they add an extra touch of sparkle to the best red carpet looks of all time or they're behind the best royal tiara moments, wearing something crafted by Cartier means something.

Prepare to be enchanted (and just a little bit envious) as we look back at some of the finest Cartier looks over the years.

The enduring love story between royals, A-listers and Cartier

The Taylor-Burton Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's one of the most famous diamonds in history, and it's closely tied to the glamorous lore of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, which might make it a surprise that Elizabeth Taylor only owned the iconic diamond for less than 10 years.

The incomparable, perfect 69.42 carat white diamond was first discovered at a De Beers owned mine in South Africa. It was then put up for auction, where Cartier outbid everyone, with an impressive bid of $1,050,000 (which works out to be just shy of $10,000,000 in today's currency).

A reckless romantic, actor Richard Burton wanted the stone for Elizabeth - the woman he'd marry twice. He contacted Cartier and purchased the diamond for a reported $1.1 million, with some conditions - Cartier was allowed to put the dazzling stone on display for a week at the store’s Fifth Avenue store. It reportedly drew over 6000 visitors.

After the couple divorced in 1976, Elizabeth sold the diamond in 1979 and donated part of the proceeds to help build a hospital in Botswana. It's reportedly now owned by billionaire Robert Mouawad.

The Cartier Halo Tiara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made famous as the stunning headpiece worn by the Princess of Wales for her wedding to Prince William in 2011, the Cartier Halo Scroll tiara has a special place in the Royal Family.

George VI commissioned Cartier to make this tiara for his wife three weeks before he acceded to the throne in 1936. Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, would later present her daughter, the then Princess Elizabeth, with the iconic piece for an 18th birthday present.

The priceless tiara includes 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2024 Met Gala, Demi Moore and Cartier teamed up to make an unforgettable debut for their High Jewellery collection.

The Ghost actress wore a never-before-seen piece from Cartier's Nature Sauvage collection, a necklace and earrings set called Chloris.

The Chloris featured spirals of platinum and diamonds with emerald stones, designed to resemble dandelions being swept away in the wind. Demi's set included a 7.87-carat emerald necklace and matching 2.25-carat earrings.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Alamy)

For 2018's Ocean's 8, the classic crime caper got an all-woman reworking, and it saw a star-studded team made up of Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway come together to pull a heist off at the Met Gala.

Impressively, not even the ultra A-list cast could outshine the recreated archival necklace that Cartier recreated especially for the film.

The necklace, which is the main target for the thieves, was based on the real-life Toussaint necklace, originally designed by Jacques Cartier in 1931 for the Maharaja of Nawanagar. The original necklace was described as "the finest cascade of coloured diamonds in the world", showcasing a central 136.25 carat blue-white flawless gem, known as the Queen of Holland diamond, as well as a 12 carat green diamond and several large white and pink diamonds.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably one of the most memorable Met Gala moments in recent memory, Rihanna's epic, extravagant look for 2015's China: Through the Looking Glass theme was jaw-dropping.

If her flowing couture dress from Guo Pei with a 3-metre long train and a reported weight of 55 pounds wasn't enough of a statement, the pop star accessorised with the exquisite Cartier rose gold and diamond Paris Nouvelle Vague necklace, which is set with 114 diamonds totalling 5.26 carats and costs £95,000.

The Nizam of Hyderabad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Worth an estimated £80 million and arguably one of the finest pieces of royal jewellery, this one-of-a-kind Cartier necklace was a most generous gift given to Queen Elizabeth II for her wedding to Prince Philip.

The name of the jewel, the Nizam of Hyderabad, is taken from a title now not in use for the ruler of a region in India, and one of the richest men in the world at the time.

He asked a young Princess Elizabeth to pick whatever she wanted from Cartier for her wedding gift, and she went with a platinum necklace set with 300 diamonds.

Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Francaise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to their diamonds, Cartier know how to offer something luxurious with a little less obvious razzle dazzle. Case in point - their Tank watches. Anyone who knows, knows that the Cartier Tank watches are one of the French maison's most iconic pieces - and one of the most in-demand watches.

Princess Diana was a fan of the style, and her gold-toned Tank Francaise has since been passed down to Meghan Markle.

Grace Kelly's engagement ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly's lavish 10.48-carat diamond engagement ring, which was famously worn in her last ever movie, High Society, is the stuff of jewellery legend. And in 2025, it went on display at London's V&A Museum as part of the dedicated Cartier exhibition.

The timeless ring showcased an emerald-cut diamond, flanked by two baguette-cut diamonds, set in platinum. When Prince Rainier presented it to her in 1956, reports suggested it was worth around $4 million (£3m) and various sources agree it'll be worth around $38 million (£28.5m) today.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Williamson Brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Commissioned in 1953, the same year of her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II’s Williamson brooch is famous for showcasing one of the rarest pink diamonds ever discovered.

The 23.6-carat flawless stone, discovered in Tanzania in 1947, was a wedding gift from Canadian geologist John Williamson. This rare stone was later cut and set by Cartier into a platinum floral design that Her Majesty wore repeatedly throughout her 70-year reign.

The Williamson pink diamond brooch, according to jewellery expert Max Stone from Steven Stone jewellers, is worth an estimated £25 million.

Zoe Saldaña

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar winning star of Avatar and Emilia Perez, Zoe Saldaña dazzled at the 2025 Golden Globes, debuting a range of Cartier's High Jewellery pieces.

Part of the Cartier Nature Sauvage series, Zoe wore the Melis necklace, which is inspired by honey and bees. At its heart, a totem-like bee crafted from a 2.64-carat briolette-cut yellow diamond rests within a honeycomb structure of yellow gold hexagons. Per the brand, the necklace is adorned with briolette and brilliant-cut diamonds and unfaceted yellow diamond beads. It was crafted over 738 hours.

Zoe completed her look with the Broderie de Cartier ring, crafted in 18k rose gold and diamonds.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is thought to be a fan of Cartier, having been seen wearing different Tank watches over the years, and one of her go-to necklaces is the iconic Juste un Clou.

Set with 57 diamonds, it was originally designed back in the 1970s. She has worn it multiple times, most notably at the 2022 Opening Ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Juste un Clou translates to "just a nail" in French, and the quirky design is made to look like a long nail wrapped around the wearer's neck.

Elizabeth Taylor’s diamond and ruby necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody knew or loved jewels quite like Elizabeth Taylor, so much so that she wrote a book about it. And in her glamorous book, Elizabeth Taylor: My Love Affair With Jewellery, she shared the origin of one of her most coveted pieces, the fiery red ruby and diamond set.

"I was in the pool, swimming laps at our home, and Mike came outside to keep me company,” she wrote. “He was holding a red leather box, and inside was a ruby necklace, which glittered in the warm light. It was like the sun, lit up and made of red fire."

The set, gifted to her by husband Mike Todd, included a bracelet and earrings, but the focal piece was the necklace. The necklace featured a delicate lattice design of baguette, brilliant, and fancy-cut diamonds, all designed around eight Burmese rubies.

Celine Dion's Panthère de Cartier ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Dion is no stranger to a memorable look, and she knows a thing or two about magnificent jewellery (lest we forget the seven pound wedding headpiece made from 2000 crystals!). So it's no surprise the chic icon has some of Cartier's all-time classic pieces in her collection.

Celine was spotted wearing a ring from the Panthère de Cartier collection. The range, famous for the panther motif, often incorporated a mixture of diamonds, emeralds, and onyx. The design would sometimes look like the panther was biting a wearer's finger - a bold and unusual take on high jewellery.

The Cartier Panthère watch collection was first introduced in 1983 and discontinued in 2004, making the pieces ultra rare and collectable.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2006, Sarah Jessica Parker attended a glamorous party celebrating Cartier, so naturally, she went all out with a statement, chunky gold necklace from the maison.

However, eagle-eyed jewellery lovers will most likely recognise the legendary Cartier Love bracelet that the Sex and the City icon is wearing.

First created in New York in 1969, the Love bracelet has become a jewellery icon. The close fitting, oval bracelet composed of two rigid arches is worn tightly on the wrist and removed using a special screwdriver.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Men might come and go, but diamonds are forever. Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck might not have worked out, but the supportive wife's chic look at the premiere of his movie, The Last Duel, is timeless.

Wearing a form-fitting white dress, Jennifer kept things effortlessly elegant, draping her simple dress with Cartier jewels, including a bust-framing necklace, a chunky ring and a tennis bracelet.

Nicole Kidman in Grace of Monaco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's one of the most glamorous movie stars of all time... and she was playing one of the most glamorous movie stars of all time. So, naturally, when Nicole Kidman took on the role of Grace Kelly in 2014's Grace of Monaco, the outfits and accessories had to deliver.

From her engagement ring to tiaras, the Princess of Monaco had many coveted Cartier pieces during her years, and the French maison recreated several pieces for Nicole to wear in the movie.

As well as providing jewellery, Cartier recreated five pieces of Princess Grace's collection with the blessing of the Monegasque royal family, including a diamond poodle pin, a hen brooch, a ruby and diamond tiara, a poodle brooch and her revered three-stand diamond necklace.

The Queen Mother’s Aquamarine Art Deco brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the late Queen's most magnificent brooches was a gift from Cartier, first presented to her mother.

The aquamarine brooch dates back to the 1930s, with one of its first documented appearances in 1939, when the Queen Mother wore the jewel to meet with President Lebrun of France at Windsor Castle. The brooch was given to Queen Elizabeth II when her mother died in 2002. It's designed as an openwork oval plaque of circular cut aquamarines with circular cut diamond scroll shoulders and is mounted in platinum.

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, George might have been the lead of the movie being premiered, but it was Amal Clooney who stole the spotlight.

The human rights lawyer looked stunning in a pale yellow Atelier Versace gown accessorised with a pair of Cartier coral earrings and bracelet from its Étourdissant high jewellery collection.

Zoe Saldaña at the Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Academy Awards, Zoe Saldaña not only walked home with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, she stole the show with a one-of-a-kind Cartier necklace.

Debuting the Pantheres Versatiles, which took 34 months to make, the Cartier haute couture jewellery was crafted to look like a panther which wraps around the neck.

The design features a speckled vine-like cord of onyx and diamonds and a 10.10-carat Zambian emerald.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Julianne Moore radiated glamour decked out in Cartier's High Jewellery pieces.

Wearing the Sixième Sens collection, one that the brand describes as "disrupt[ing] our perceptions and draws us into a universe where all our senses are awakened. All of them, even our sixth sense: that exhilarating emotion that touches our heart", Julianne wore the Coruscant necklace.

Per the brand, "The necklace is made up of six diamond cuts: kite, octagonal, emerald, triangle, baguette and brilliant. With its perfectly geometrical design, the lines draw the gaze to the pendant, a spectacular addition of a 3-carat kite diamond, a 1.62-carat octagonal diamond and a 1.54-carat emerald-cut diamond."

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Met Gala, actress and icon Halle Berry showcased a brand new jewellery set from Cartier's En Equilibre collection.

Made from 18 carat white gold, onyx, and diamonds, the Tsagaan necklace was inspired by the Mongolian snow leopard and was crafted with a 3.51 carat diamond during a a process that took 1,136 hours.

Halle's enviable sparkling set was complete with earrings and rings from the legendary Panthère de Cartier collection.

Wallis Simpson’s Flamingo Brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most distinct and playful Cartier pieces in Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor's collection that went on auction at Sotheby's in 2011 was a colourful flamingo brooch.

The fun piece was commissioned in 1940 by the Duke of Windsor and created by Cartier.

While it might look like costume jewellery or something you'd give to a child, the extravagant piece was made from a lavish collection of rubies, sapphires, emeralds, citrine, and diamonds. It sold in 2011 for £1,721,250.

Jada Pinkett Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2022 Screen Actors' Guild awards, Hollywood royalty Jada Pinkett Smith wore a Cartier necklace that had roots to British royalty.

Jada’s statement necklace, a high-collared, lace-like design, is a monochrome recreation of a legendary amethyst and turquoise necklace created for Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, in 1947.

Isabelle Huppert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A foolproof colour combination, black and gold is always an easy shortcut to elegance and glamour. And legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert exuded that je ne sais quoi with her simple, form-fitting black high-collar shirt paired with a statement vintage Cartier necklace, matching earrings and cuff bracelet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Adele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2012 Grammys were a good year for Adele, who went home with pretty much every major award for which she was nominated. And it wasn't just the trinkets she took home that dazzled - she was wearing some statement Cartier pieces that solidified her status as a diva.

Adele wore a pair of Cartier's Habana Earrings, designed to evoke a parrot's plumage and set with approximately 11.20 carats of round brilliant-cut diamonds, and the pave set, 5.5 carat Nigeria Ring.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, Nicole Kidman sparkled in vintage Cartier.

The Oscar winning beauty wore platinum, round old-cut diamond earrings dating back to 1923 as well as two bracelets including a French baguette, with diamonds and emeralds from 1926 and a diamond bracelet from 1929 with single-cut and bullet-shaped diamonds.

Princess Margaret Rose brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret was, to those closest to her, often referred to as Margaret Rose, and to honour the affectionate nickname, the Princess was thought to prize a Cartier rose brooch from her collection.

The Cartier Diamond Rose Brooch has been described as a "three dimensional pavé-set rose in full bloom to the openwork leaves and stem set with baguette, single and circular-cut diamonds."

The piece was created by Cartier in London in 1938 and Margaret was first seen wearing it in 1953, at the coronation of her sister, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Caroline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the daughter of Grace Kelly and a member of the Rainier dynasty of Monaco, it's no surprise Princess Caroline has access to some legendary jewels.

Princess Caroline has only worn the jaw-dropping Cartier Diamond and Pearl Drop Tiara on a few special occasions, as the jewels officially belong to the Palais Princier Collection, and not to her personally.

Created by Cartier for Princess Charlotte, Duchess of Valentinois (mother of Prince Rainier III of Monaco), the tiara is made of diamonds, gold, and platinum, and features large, pear-shaped pearl drops which are suspended en tremblant, meaning they tremble or move, adding a dramatic effect.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2011, Madonna made her directorial debut with the film, W.E., which focused on the love story between Wallis Simpson and Edward.

For the premiere of the movie at the Venice Film Festival, Madonna paid subtle homage to the Duchess of Windsor by wearing recreations of her Cartier pieces with contemporary jewels.

Included in Madonna's look were a pair of Cartier platinum and diamond pendant earrings, three vintage Cartier diamond bracelets, and a replica of Wallis Simpson's diamond cross bracelet.

Princess Anne's Aquamarine Pineflower tiara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family have plenty of special Cartier pieces in their collection, and Princess Anne is the current owner of a colourful gem.

The Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara was a wedding gift from her grandmother, the Queen Mother. The tiara was originally commissioned to Cartier by King George VI for his wife, Queen Elizabeth. As well as the aquamarine pineflowers from which the tiara gets its name, it also features a platinum base adorned with square aquamarines and diamonds.

The tiara was gifted to the Princess Royal in 1973, who later reworked it, having the central pineflower removed to create a brooch.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2018 Met Gala which had a theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, A-listers were given carte blanche to don their biggest, chunkiest jewels, in a nod to the tradition of the church and their penchant for big rings and big crosses.

Rihanna, as ever, did not disappoint. Amongst her many jewels on the night, she showcased a Cartier crucifix from the vintage collection.

It was first created in 1934 by Cartier London and reintroduced after the war in 1949. The original 1934 design included gold, silver, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, pearls, opal and topaz.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly often showcased the craftsmanship of the French maison. And one of her most impressive Cartier pieces was the majestic Bains de Mer Tiara - a wedding gift from the Société des Bains de Mer, a prominent company in Monaco.

The tiara is made up of three scroll motifs, each set with round brilliant and baguette-cut diamonds and a central cabochon ruby. All in all, there are 49 carats of rubies, and the white and red colour scheme is a nod to the flag of Monaco.

The tiara was loaned to the V&A Museum in 2025, where it went on display as part of the Cartier exhibition.