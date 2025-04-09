Queen Camilla sends subtle but sweet message as she and King Charles share 20th wedding anniversary video
The King and Queen have taken us on a trip down memory lane as they marked their milestone anniversary with a special video montage.
I never expected the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary to go unmarked, but the way they honoured this occasion was even more moving than I’d imagined. Not only did the couple release new official photos taken by Chris Jackson during their trip to Italy, but they’ve now posted a video too.
This features an array of different photos, starting with their wedding day and then moving throughout the past two decades to recent snaps. It’s a heartfelt tribute to their relationship and I think Queen Camilla’s choice of brooch in one picture was particularly significant.
Before the video starts to play - and as it ends - we see the same photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla sitting in front of the Neronian spur of the Aqua Claudia, an Ancient Roman aqueduct. This was one of the three snaps released the day before their anniversary.
In them, Her Majesty is wearing an Anna Valentine beige and white coat dress and has a Lily of the Valley brooch pinned to it. It’s a beautiful piece of jewellery that reportedly once belonged to the Queen Mother, but the layers of meaning behind it send a subtle statement too.
Lilies of the Valley are often considered to be a symbol of enduring love. This couldn’t be more fitting to be included in both the 20th anniversary pictures and the video.
During the Victorian Era, where the language of flowers attributed meanings to different blooms, the lily of the valley was associated with a "return to happiness". This takes on even more significance given the challenging past year King Charles and Queen Camilla have had as the monarch received his cancer diagnosis.
However, it also caught my eye as a special jewellery choice for Her Majesty to make because she had them in her wedding bouquet. It’s possible she chose them precisely because of the dual meaning - enduring love and return to happiness - especially as this was a second marriage for both of them and these sentiments tie in perfectly.
We know that so much thought goes into every aspect of royal weddings, as well as into what clothes the senior royals wear for high-profile pictures and engagements. I would be very surprised if Queen Camilla opted for the lily of the valley brooch without at least reflecting on what it represents and when she’s worn it before.
The link back to their wedding day 20 years ago is nostalgic detail that could easily go unnoticed in the King and Queen’s anniversary pictures and video.
However, I suspect it means a lot to Queen Camilla and it sends a sweet message about her love for King Charles. The royal couple are celebrating their anniversary on 9th April during their four-day state visit to Italy.
In the caption alongside their pictures they revealed they were "so looking forward" to marking the day in "such a special place - and with such wonderful people".
King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend the evening of their big day by attending a State Banquet. Although I would necessarily expect to see Her Majesty wearing a tiara, she will probably step out in some sentimental jewellery.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
