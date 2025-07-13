Queen Camilla's son reveals the simple four-word mantra that keeps her going when things get 'bad'

Queen Camilla's son has shared the simple, four-word motto that she uses to keep calm and carry on whenever things go "bad".

Speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles revealed that his mum always says, "You have to laugh," whenever anything unexpected or challenging pops up in her life.

According to Tom, his mum believes that "you have to be able to laugh at things" rather than let them overwhelm or upset you, as it simply makes them easier to deal with.

"If you can't laugh about certain things, that's what's kept her going, I think, a sense of humour," he explained.

He added that their tight family unit was a source of "power" for his mum, and they always made sure to be there for her when she needed.

"Whenever things got bad, we just pulled back together like the Roman centurions moving into their tortoise formation with the shields around," he said, adding that it "was important" for his mum as she faced public criticism around her relationship with her husband, King Charles.

Tom also detailed how his mother had never planned to become Queen Consort, but just fell in love with someone who happened to sit first in the royal line of succession at the time they met.

"My mother, as The Queen now, is doing a magnificent job, we're all incredibly proud of her," he said, adding that "not in a million years” did he ever think his mother would be part of the monarchy - let alone right at the head of it.

“As I've said before, you know, with my mother, it was never her aim. It was just a story of two people who loved each other," he said. “And as you get older, you're happy that your father's happy, that your mother's happy, that your stepfather is happy. You know, that's what matters."