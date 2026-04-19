Queen Camilla doesn't think she's 'ever seen anybody' rival Queen Elizabeth's most famous trait

Queen Elizabeth was an extraordinary figure who commanded respect and devotion on the world stage across her 70 year reign. She's viewed with awe by the Royal Family too and Queen Camilla believes she remains unsurpassed in one particular way.

In the BBC’s new documentary, Queen Elizabeth, Her Story, Our Centenary, which airs at 9pm on 19th April, Queen Camilla reflects on her mother-in-law’s sense of duty. In her mind, no-one has rivalled it and she declares, "I think duty has overridden everything. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody have a sense of duty like she had."

Her Majesty makes this remarks early on in the film after discussing how "like everybody else" the royals "tried to do their bit" during the war. She notes that "the war generation was a very special generation" and that Queen Elizabeth played her part.

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Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman | £10.50 (was £22) at Amazon This read paints a portrait of a complex woman who was pulled in multiple directions and is written by Robert Hardman, who's the only biographer to have interviewed all the senior members of the Royal Family. He gives insights into Queen Elizabeth's private life and reign.

Two years after the Second World War ended, the Queen delivered an astonishing broadcast on her 21st birthday. Broadcasting from Cape Town where she was with her parents on a tour, Elizabeth publicly promised to dedicate her entire life to serving the Commonwealth.

"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she said.

Despite speculation about a possible abdication at various points in her reign, there was no question in her mind of going back on this promise. Queen Elizabeth’s dedication was steadfast and it’s hardly surprising that Queen Camilla thinks her "sense of duty" is in a league of its own, seemingly even considering the rest of the Royal Family.

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The late monarch’s legacy is a lot to live up to and in his first speech after her death, King Charles acknowledged his mother made "sacrifices" in her 70 years on the throne in order to keep her 21st birthday promise.

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"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty," he said, before he made a vow of his own.

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the King continued.

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Meanwhile, in her first speech as Queen Consort two months later, Camilla began by paying tribute to her "dear mother-in-law" who is "so greatly missed by us all". She also described Queen Elizabeth’s "enduring love of the Commonwealth".

The release of Queen Elizabeth, Her Story, Our Centenary is, as the name suggests, in honour of what would’ve been the Queen’s 100th birthday on 21st April. It’s a huge milestone and King Charles will address the nation and host a reception at Buckingham Palace with Queen Camilla.

The guest list will include representatives from a selection of Queen Elizabeth’s patronages, including Cancer Research UK and the Army Benevolent Fund. Other special events are planned for her 100th birthday too and it’s likely we’ll see posts on social media from the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century Sunday 19th April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.