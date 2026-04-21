King Charles renews 'solemn pledge' on Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday as he reflects on the 'promise' she never broke

The King's message on what would've been his "darling mama" Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday was every bit as emotional and reflective as you'd expect. Yet there was an underlying theme that really struck me and summed up the Queen as she was seen by the nation and across the world. It also showed how the example she set has been deeply taken to heart by King Charles and he's striving to uphold it.

"Queen Elizabeth's 'promise with destiny kept' shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond," he said early on in the pre-recorded message released on 21st April.

The King also used the phrase "promise with destiny" in his first address as monarch and uses it to describe his mother's dedication. It could also be seen as a nod to her life-changing literal promise on her 21st birthday in 1947.

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At the time she was Princess Elizabeth with no idea that she would become Queen in just three years and she vowed to dedicate her "whole life whether it be long or short" to serving the Commonwealth. There were no stipulations, no references to "as best I can" - it was simply that.

Seeing King Charles mention this immediately reminded me of what broadcaster Kirsty Young said to close out the BBC's new documentary, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century. She was visibly emotional as she referenced the Queen's promise, declaring, "By God she was as good as her word wasn't she?"

Nothing ever swayed Queen Elizabeth from her promise and King Charles said in his message that "through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served".

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Although he suspects that a lot about the times we're living in "may have troubled her deeply" he's taking heart from her belief that a "brighter dawn is never far from the horizon". He concluded his message by declaring, "I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers".

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Having grown up with a mother who was steadfastly dedicated to her duty, King Charles is clearly focused on following her example. His renewal of his "own solemn pledge" echoes Queen Elizabeth's 21st birthday speech and reaffirms that he views the monarch's role as one of service.

Whilst some people across the world might look upon the royals as akin to celebrities in so many ways, the reality for King Charles and Queen Elizabeth before him couldn't have been more different. This really came across in King Charles's speech and perhaps more than it initially appeared on first listen.

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Part of serving the nation is to do what he can to bring people together and he urged everyone "whatever our differences" to "seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt by absence but the celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a 'better, happier tomorrow'".

Although he suspects a lot about our current time "may have troubled her deeply", King Charles is taking comfort from his mother’s view. Queen Elizabeth thought that a "brighter dawn is never far from the horizon" and this optimistic belief likely also helped her through the challenging times she navigated in her decades of devoted service.