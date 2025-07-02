Queen Camilla just became the first person in nearly a century to wear a historic $108,000 brooch – find out the gem’s fascinating history

While the late Queen Elizabeth was known for her unmistakable love of color and bright ensembles, it seems that Queen Camilla is keen to make striking jewelry her signature - and this was on full display at Royal Ascot this year.

Royal Ascot certainly didn’t disappoint this summer with its array of regal outfits, from Zara Tindall's blue trouser suit to Carole Middleton's take on butter yellow. But arguably no one brought the glamour and the prestige quite like Queen Camilla – and there’s some hidden details behind one of her pieces that make her appearance one for the history books.

Royal fans and jewelry historians alike were given a magnificent surprise on the fifth and final day of the races, when Her Majesty unveiled a gem that hadn’t been seen since 1936. That’s right, not even Queen Elizabeth II had worn this piece in public throughout her 70-year reign.

The historic piece in question is the Rothschild Brooch, which Queen Camilla paired with a white, long-sleeved, V-neck dress and a black hat adorned with white flowers and ribbon. The Rothschild Brooch is noted for its striking design, including a triple-loop bow made from diamonds, a round diamond floral pendant that conceals a watch, and a diamond chain from which it hangs.

The diamond piece’s provenance dates back to 1893, when Queen Mary, the grandmother of Queen Elizabeth, was gifted the item for her wedding to King George V. It was later worn by the Queen Mother, when she was the Duchess of York, but hadn’t been seen in public since 1936.

"King Charles and Queen Camilla attend all five days of Royal Ascot 2025 and it was intriguing that Her Majesty chose to wear such a special brooch that has been out of the spotlight for so long," says Emma Shacklock, Digital Royal Editor at woman&home.

Emma adds, "King Charles was incredibly close to his grandmother, so any jewelry that's got an association with her has a special significance for him and Queen Camilla. Her engagement ring once belonged to the Queen Mother, after all."

So many appearances meant five different iconic pieces of jewelry from Her Majesty, including a brooch set with the incomparable Cullinan V diamond – the 18.8 carat heart-shaped stone first worn in the coronation crown of Queen Mary that became a favorite brooch of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Rothschild Brooch and the Cullinan V weren't the only masterpieces worn by the Queen, though. On the second day, she wore the sentimental Cambridge Cluster Emerald and Diamond Brooch, worn by Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1997 as well as several other important occasions.

Day three saw the Jardine Star Brooch get an outing. A late-Victorian piece with a mysterious backstory – the maker of the brooch and the identity of Lady Jardine remain unknown – it's famous for its shape, taking that of a star, made from over 30 round-cut diamonds, and a central floral motif.

The Raspberry Pip brooch, originally from Queen Elizabeth II's private collection, was worn on her fourth appearance. The piece is shaped like a Georgian cross and made from clear, topaz stones and scintillating diamonds.

Jewelry experts Steven Stone valued the Rothschild Brooch at an approximate $108,000, and calculated the entire value of Her Majesty’s Ascot jewels at $2.28M.