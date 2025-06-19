'Yes, a block heel!' - King Charles surprises with unexpected insight on Queen Camilla's shoe choices

While meeting with the founder of Queen Camilla's go-to footwear brand, King Charles proved he pays attention to his wife's wardrobe choices - and the reason why is so sweet.

Despite a busy week of engagements that included the iconic Trooping The Colour parade to mark his public birthday, King Charles made time to meet with the winners of The King's Award. Amongst those winners was Lisa Kay, who is the founder of Queen Camilla's favourite footwear brand, Sole Bliss.

Lisa received The King's Award for Enterprise and, when meeting with the King, spoke with him about his wife's love for their shoes. "Her Royal Highness has purchased our shoes, so hopefully she finds them comfortable," she said to him, according to the Daily Mail .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The monarch's response to Lisa proved he clearly pays close attention to her likes and dislikes when it comes to her shoe collection.

"She likes a heel that's not too narrow," he said, with Lisa telling him that the style Camilla goes for is a block heel. The King responded, "Yes, a block heel!"

As well as being a trendy style of shoe that balances contemporary with a classic and timeless look, block heels are notoriously easier to walk in than higher, more narrow stiletto styles. Just as King Charles said, the block heels are wider, which provides more stability and comfort for the wearer.

And he revealed that it's this comfort that his wife enjoys. "It gets a bit harder to walk in heels as you get older," he said.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "As well as Queen Camilla, British brand Sole Bliss can count the likes of Helen Mirren and Julia Roberts as fans. And it's easy to see why - it's one of the few shoe labels that really puts your feet first."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Camilla is thought to own multiple pairs of Sole Bliss shoes, with her collection growing since she first wore a pair of heels from the brand back in 2018. Seeing her in the shoes was a shock for founder Lisa, as she only launched Sole Bliss the year before, and had no idea Camilla had brought a pair.

The Queen Consort now been spotted wearing them more then 80 times over the past seven years, making them an even more prominent style of footwear than Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers and her go-to wedges that are a summer must-have.

A post shared by Sole Bliss (@solebliss) A photo posted by on

Lisa founded Sole Bliss after struggling to find shoes that were comfortable to wear with bunions and wider feet, and she said that they really are the perfect shoe brand for royalty - though anyone can benefit from the comfort they provide.

"Women generally just need comfort, so you're not thinking about your feet, you're thinking about where you are and what you're doing. It's for every job really – but especially royalty," she said, as per Marie Claire.

Speaking about meeting the King at the Award's reception, she added, "Walking through Windsor Castle to receive this honour from The King, knowing that my shoes have walked these same corridors on Queen Camilla's feet dozens of times, felt like the ultimate full-circle moment."