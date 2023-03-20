Where to buy Kate Middleton’s white sneakers including those beloved box-fresh Supergas

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is often dressed to impress wearing formal dress for her royal engagements, but for an off-key look, the Princess of Wales is partial to a pair of box-fresh trainers.

From Kate Middleton's dresses to her off-duty summer espadrilles, and go-to Superga plimsols, the Princess of Wales is a true style icon who constantly has us wanting to style our looks just like hers.

Her practical yet stylish Barbour coat and her off-duty Longchamp bag are two pieces Kate often wears when she's dressing down for a lowkey outing, but another staple piece in her casual wardrobe is white sneakers.

Her best white trainers for active days at work or no-heel appearances are something we've seen her opt for countless times. And the one pair she wears over and over again is her beloved Superga 2750 White Canvas Cotu Classics and they're pretty affordable, too.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) 2750 White Canvas Cotu Classics, $79.44 (£65) | Superga (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's favorite white Superga sneakers are the ultimate spring and summer shoe for easy styling and versatile wear - team with jeans and a white tee, a flowing maxi dress, or a pair of smart trousers and a chic blazer to add a K-Middy touch to your warm weather outfits.

Made from breathable cotton with a sturdy rubber sole and lightweight design, it's no wonder the vegan-certified lace-ups are part of Kate's comfy, smart-casual wardrobe.

Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana was also a big fan of these designer plimsols and was often seen wearing them with stylish casual outfits.

Another favorite when it comes to Kate Middleton's white sneaker collection is her Veja Esplar leather trainers, which she wore back in 2021 when she joined William as they returned to the University of St Andrews, where they met 20 years ago.

The Princess of Wales donned one of her favorite, past-season Breton-striped tops for the occasion, teamed with her white Veja trainers. The environmentally-friendly, sustainable shoes are bang on trend, and Kate's metallic version adds a touch of glamour.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) VEJA Esplar trainers White Platine, $146.66 (£120) | Office (opens in new tab) Another of Kate Middleton's favorite white sneakers are these stylish Vejas made in Brazil. This iteration of the Esplar features white leather panels, gold metallic leather accents, and a rubber sole.

For a sportier look, such as when the Princess of Wales played doubles with US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Kate - who often attends Wimbledon - opted for ON Running's 'The Roger' sneaker.

Perfect for playing tennis, these white sneakers can also double up as casual shoes for everyday wear.



(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) The Roger Advantage, $158.98 (£130) | On Running (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's tennis-inspired sneaker was co-created with Roger Federer. Made from recycled content, they're the perfect sustainable sports sneaker this spring.

While they're a touch pricier than other brands of sneakers Kate has worn, they're super durable and look amazing with most outfits, whether dressed up or down.