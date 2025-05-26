I found Jennifer Aniston's favorite sneakers - they're 25% off in Memorial Day sales

Jennifer Aniston prioritises staying active, often posting details of Pvolve and other workouts on her Instagram feed. So we're used to seeing the actress ready to go in her gym kit.

While we know this includes sneakers, this particular part of her gym ensemble is rare to see. So it wasn't surprise when she revealed in an interview with Shape she 'prefers to not wear shoes during workouts — unless she's running or walking'. But at the same time also shared when she does wear sneakers, her go-to option is Nike's Air Zoom Pegasus 41. And they're reduced today ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day sales.

Finding a pair of the best running shoes is vital for comfort and helping to prevent injuries, but it seems Jen has found her ideal match in these breathable, lightweight shoes that feature responsive cushioning.

Jen's Trainers Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Running Sneakers $105.97 / £110 at Nike The exact pair of Nike trainers recommended by Jennifer Aniston herself are reduced in an early Memorial Day sale. Usually $140, the Pegasus 41 have 24%, taking the cost down to $105.97. Popular without a discount, it's no surprise to see they're selling fast.

Nike Downshifter $65 / £65 at Nike I have owned a pair of these Nike everyday trainers for years now and swear by them. One of the more affordable styles, Nike Downshifters are comfortable for wear all day, everyday - in and out of the gym. And at such an affordable price, you could maybe splash out on more than one color... Nike Revolution 7 Women's Running Shoes $52.97 (24% off) / £59.99 at Nike Another classic, highly rated Nike sneaker, these Revolution running shoes have over 600 reviews on the Nike website, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer wrote just last week: 'My wife loved the shoe! Ordered a second pair the same day I received the first pair! Great product 5*****' Nike Revolution 6 Women's Running Shoes $67.50 / £51.30 (55% off) at Nordstrom The same as Jen's, I couldn't not include this striking pink colour, which right now have over 50% off the retail price. Usually $110, these are down to just $67.50 - but you'll need to be quick if you like them. Sizes are selling fast!

As someone who has chosen Nike's Downshifter sneakers as everyday and gym footwear for years now, I'm with Jen in her appreciation for the brand. I live in mine in and out of the gym, and am now seriously considering upgrading my very well used current pair to Jen's pick.

Her choice are a clear favourite for thousands of others too – the Nike Pegasus 41 sneakers have hundreds of positive reviews on the Nike website. Two happy customers from May 2025 posted: "Happy feet! These felt great from the moment I put them on. True to size, perfect fit, and so comfortable. Also, the color looks even better than pictured!" And another says: "Great, all-around running/walking/living shoe. Nike nailed this one."

My well-worn but much-loved Nike Downshifter sneakers are so comfortable and supportive - I live in them in and out of the gym (Image credit: Future)

Featuring responsive cushioning to support while running or during high-intensity exercise fully, the Nike Pegasus are made from engineered mesh to make them lightweight and breathable.

Available in several colorways, these sneakers are easy to incorporate into a workout and everyday wardrobe. There's classic black and white if you prefer to stick to classic monochrome and low-key colours in the gym. Alternatively, there's a range of beautiful bright hues if you want to add a pop of color to your look.