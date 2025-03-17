What wedges does Kate Middleton wear? Where to buy her summer shoe staples

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a huge fan of wedges and there are certain brands and designs she always comes back to.

As much as the Princess of Wales loves her best white trainers in the summer, she reaches for wedges whenever she wants something a little smarter. They are one of those shoe styles that is utterly timeless and Kate has a fair few pairs in her collection, each with slightly different designs. As a champion of the best British clothing brands, it’s not surprising that some of her staple wedges are from the likes of L K Bennett and Russell & Bromley, but one of her most-seen pairs are from iconic Spanish brand, Castañer.

Kate’s worn her favourites on repeat for many years now and showed how versatile they are, styling them with everything from floral midi dresses to jeans and blazers. As the weather starts to warm up in the UK we’re eyeing up the Princess of Wales’s go-to wedges and lookalikes that bring a similarly elegant feel to any summer outfit.

Kate's Castañer Wedges

In the world of wedges it doesn’t come much more iconic - or chic - than Castañer’s designs and the Princess of Wales has worn her Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles to so many different events and engagements. Although the future Queen is a fan of bright colours, when it comes to her footwear she often goes much more classic and neutral and her Carina wedges are a toasted toffee brown tone.

The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the Carina 80 espadrilles and she has a gorgeous warm-toned neutral pair. This style has the same beautiful design with tie up detail and classic jute sole that make them so chic and timeless.

This makes them incredibly easy to style with other shades and so increases their versatility - something we’d always recommend bearing in mind when you want to get maximum wear out of an investment piece. The Carina wedges have delicate ties that secure them around your ankles, an almond-shaped toe and the classic jute espadrille wedge.

Kate first debuted these shoes when she gave Prince George, Charlotte and Louis a special tour of her Back To Nature Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. She went on to wear them several more times that summer and each time styled the Castañer wedges with flowing floral midi dresses.

The feminine tie-details and streamlined design of these wedges makes them perfect for wearing with dresses, although they’d work just as well with wide-leg blue jeans and a white blouse for a more casual look. The Princess of Wales took these with her when she and Prince William undertook their Caribbean Tour in 2022 and then wore them most recently for a visit to Cambridge in 2022 and at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023 with her bright pink ME+EM dress.

Kate's Monsoon Wedges

When the Princess of Wales wants a pair of wedges that feel more formal and slightly less summery, she tends to reach for her Monsoon Fleur Wedges. Unfortunately this particular pair is out of stock now all these years later, but it’s a testament to Kate’s ageless style that there are always some similar wedge court shoes available year after year. They strike a lovely balance between a court shoe and espadrilles, with their closed-toe design and jute-covered heel.

These wedges strike a lovely balance between a court shoe and espadrilles, with their closed-toe design and jute-covered heel. Similar designs are very much a mid-point between court shoes and espadrilles, making them great for more formal occasions.

Kate owns the Monsoon Fleur Wedges in a soft taupe colour and they’re crafted from luxurious suede and something like these would make such comfortable wedding guest shoes. Court shoes might be a key design in the Princess’s wardrobe for formal royal events, but wedges help give you some extra elevation with a bit more stability than you often get from stilettos.

This pair of wedges is one of the oldest in Kate’s collection and she brings them out a lot for official engagements, like when she visited Canada and the Isles of Scilly that year, as well as when she went to Germany and hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2017. The Princess of Wales also opted for these shoes when she opened a Back To Nature Garden at RHS Wisley in Woking in 2019.

Like her Castañers, she prefers to wear these Monsoon wedges with dresses but in 2016 she styled them with black skinny jeans and a T-shirt for a visit to Land Rover BAR. Like court shoes, they’d also look great with tailored trousers.

Kate's Russell & Bromley Wedges

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

As much as we love a tie-up detail, sometimes we just want something that’s easy to secure in a matter of moments and Kate has a fabulous pair of Russell & Bromley ankle strap wedges in her collection. They are a warm-toned brown colour and are lower than several of her other pairs of wedges which makes them great for wearing for long periods of time or when you’re going to be outside walking on uneven ground.

Kate's exact Russell & Bromley wedges sadly aren't available anymore, though the brand does have similar crochet wedges available with ankle straps that fasten securely with a buckle.

The Princess of Wales put the sturdiness of this design to the ultimate test in 2018 when she ran down a grassy hill at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match in Gloucester. She attended with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and wore her shoes with a pastel blue and white striped Zara midi dress.

It was one of those outfits that’s simple to put together but so stunning. Having wedges with a secure ankle strap was a practical choice for this day at the polo and she later wore them in June 2020 when she went to The Nook, one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in Norfolk.

Like her Monsoon wedges, these Russell & Bromley Coco-Nut Espadrilles aren’t sold anymore, although the brand does have a sensational crochet pair available right now that also fasten with a strap at the ankle. Because of the strap, we’d recommend wearing wedges like these with either a pair of longer trousers that covers it or with a dress or skirt for a more leg-elongating effect.