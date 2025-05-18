Pippa Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and espadrilles are so in style right now – and perfect for warm days
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer color combination with her white dress and blue wedges, and it's a look we're recreating this summer
Broderie Anglaise (also known as mini eyelet) pieces are flying off the racks in stores everywhere right now, but Pippa Middleton was onto the trend back in summer 2018, when she wore a white cutout dress paired with baby blue wedge espadrilles to watch London's famed Wimbledon tennis tournament.
Pippa, sister Kate and mum Carole Middleton are all regulars at the glamorous tennis championship, and all three showcase their love for elegant pieces with timeless silhouettes that make dressing for the heat look effortless.
The classic midi dress has been a staple in their summer capsule wardrobes and Pippa Middleton’s white Broderie dress is one of our favorite looks to this day.
Pippa wore an Anna Mason design, which played up on the traditional white dress, with statement frills running along the edge of the straps and a square neckline which framed Pippa’s décolletage.
Shop Broderie Anglaise Pieces
Shop Blue Wedges
The intricate eyelet cut outs that covered Pippa’s dress give a simple white dress more dimension, making it a statement making style for the warmer days. Pippa's dress also played with shape and silhouette, pairing a fitted bodice with a flared skirt.
White dresses go with everything and lend themselves to pops of color. For Pippa, it was her blue wedge sandals from Penelope Chilvers(that look similar to sister Kate's favorite wedges), but you could easily add a jean jacket over the top for a casual, daytime look.
Pippa wore High Valenciana espadrilles, which is still a classic style for the brand, though sadly this particular blue shade is no longer available. It’s such a pretty pastel shade and the midi length of the dress ensured that the lace-up detail was still visible in all its intricate glory.
Whilst some people might prefer wedges to fasten around their ankle with a buckle strap, tie-up details are also lovely and means you can have your espadrilles as tight or loose as you’d like. Wedges are a brilliant middle ground between a high heeled sandal and a flat shoe as they give added height, but with more stability than you typically get from a stiletto.
Pippa also matched the soft blue color of her shoes with her hat, which had a blue trim running around the brim and blue pompom adornments. A hat is a summer essential on hot days and the Princess of Wales’s sister stepped out with a woven one in an ivory-cream shade.
Her clutch bag was not only a very similar color but also had a raffia texture to it, which brought the whole look together. Pippa kept to a very neutral colour palette with her styling, using the blue as a carefully applied accent shade to contrast with the white and cream.
