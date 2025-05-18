Pippa Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and espadrilles are so in style right now – and perfect for warm days

Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer color combination with her white dress and blue wedges, and it's a look we're recreating this summer

Pippa and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News

Broderie Anglaise (also known as mini eyelet) pieces are flying off the racks in stores everywhere right now, but Pippa Middleton was onto the trend back in summer 2018, when she wore a white cutout dress paired with baby blue wedge espadrilles to watch London's famed Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Pippa, sister Kate and mum Carole Middleton are all regulars at the glamorous tennis championship, and all three showcase their love for elegant pieces with timeless silhouettes that make dressing for the heat look effortless.

The classic midi dress has been a staple in their summer capsule wardrobes and Pippa Middleton’s white Broderie dress is one of our favorite looks to this day.

Pippa wore an Anna Mason design, which played up on the traditional white dress, with statement frills running along the edge of the straps and a square neckline which framed Pippa’s décolletage.

Pippa Middleton seen arriving at Wimbledon Day 4 on July 5, 2018 in London

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Broderie Anglaise Pieces

Topshop Eyelet Trapeze Midi Dress in White
Topshop Eyelet Trapeze Midi Dress in White

This midi dress has a delicate Broderie Anglaise design with a delicate tie strap detail for a flirty touch. It's 100% cotton, so will be cool and breathable on warm days.

Gap Flutter-Sleeve Eyelet Mini Dress
Gap Flutter-Sleeve Eyelet Mini Dress

Made from a soft cotton, with statement puffed elbow flutter sleeves and a delicate scalloped eyelet trim, this is a playful, versatile mini dress that will become a summer favorite.

Anthropologie The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise
Anthropologie The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise

Tailored to perfection with a classic collar, exaggerated short sleeves, chic eyelet design and waist-defining pleats, this is perfect for summer weekends and wow moments.

Shop Blue Wedges

Castañer Carina Wedges
Gap Denim Espadrille Wedge Sandals

A wedge heel with a jute trim is a summer essential - pair that with a woven denim upper and you have a versatile style that will make these a favorite pair.

Anthropologie Maeve Knotted Sculptural Wedge Sandals
Anthropologie Maeve Knotted Sculptural Wedge Sandals

A statement wedge, with a sky blue color palette mixed with gorgeous yellow floral prints, slip on these and steal the show this summer.

Coperni Blue Wedge Sandals
Coperni Blue Wedge Sandals

Slip-on sandals in a classic denim blue, these padded wedges come with an open round toe and padded strap for extra comfort.

The intricate eyelet cut outs that covered Pippa’s dress give a simple white dress more dimension, making it a statement making style for the warmer days. Pippa's dress also played with shape and silhouette, pairing a fitted bodice with a flared skirt.

White dresses go with everything and lend themselves to pops of color. For Pippa, it was her blue wedge sandals from Penelope Chilvers(that look similar to sister Kate's favorite wedges), but you could easily add a jean jacket over the top for a casual, daytime look.

Pippa Middleton attends day four of Wimbledon in 2018

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Pippa wore High Valenciana espadrilles, which is still a classic style for the brand, though sadly this particular blue shade is no longer available. It’s such a pretty pastel shade and the midi length of the dress ensured that the lace-up detail was still visible in all its intricate glory.

Whilst some people might prefer wedges to fasten around their ankle with a buckle strap, tie-up details are also lovely and means you can have your espadrilles as tight or loose as you’d like. Wedges are a brilliant middle ground between a high heeled sandal and a flat shoe as they give added height, but with more stability than you typically get from a stiletto.

Pippa also matched the soft blue color of her shoes with her hat, which had a blue trim running around the brim and blue pompom adornments. A hat is a summer essential on hot days and the Princess of Wales’s sister stepped out with a woven one in an ivory-cream shade.

Pippa Middleton at day four Wimbledon 2018 wearing a white dress and hat with blue pompoms on

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her clutch bag was not only a very similar color but also had a raffia texture to it, which brought the whole look together. Pippa kept to a very neutral colour palette with her styling, using the blue as a carefully applied accent shade to contrast with the white and cream.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸