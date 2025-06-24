Zara Tindall ditches stilettos for the comfortable heel style that makes walking on grass a breeze

After attending four out of five days of this year’s Royal Ascot, Zara Tindall made an appearance at yet another high-profile equestrian event on 22nd June. She stepped out for the Royal Windsor Cup Final and awarded the trophy to the winners, as well as enjoying a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society.

Her outfit for this sunny June day was polished as ever, but definitely a smart-casual outfit compared to the much more formal looks we saw her wear at Ascot. Zara swapped stiletto heels for comfortable block-heeled sandals from Tommy Hilfiger that allowed her to easily walk across the grass and brought plenty of extra height.

She has the Rope Platform Sandals in the sandy ‘horseradish’ tone, though they also come in a deep navy blue. The midsole and heels are covered with woven rope detailing like classic espadrille wedges and the platform is a clever touch.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Zara Tindall's Sandals

Exact Match Tommy Hilfiger Rope Platform Sandals Was £130, Now £91 at Tommy Hilfiger Zara's sandals are sold out in several sizes, so it's worth acting fast if you want to snap up these fun platform shoes. They have an espadrille woven heel and sole, with rope-textured straps and a contrasting tan buckle strap to secure them around your ankle. TOMS Pale Rose Isla Heeled Sandals £85 at TOMS With a rope-wrapped block heel, wide interwoven straps and soft suede uppers, the Isla shoes from TOMS are a great, walkable platform shoe. They come in a range of different colours and add a small amount of elevation whilst still feeling off-duty. Paradox London Raffia Block Heels Was £69, Now £48.30 at Debenhams You can also get these sandals in black with taupe detailing and the colour contrast in the Lorena design is striking but understated. They have a chic block heel, practical straps and are enhanced with triple-layer recovery foam to give comfy cushioning.

Although the block heel is quite high on Zara Tindall’s shoes, platform designs soften the angle that your foot is at when you wear them. This makes them a great choice to pair with your best summer dresses for weddings and parties as you get the benefits of the elevation without compromising on comfort as much as you would with non-platform styles.

Block heels also give you a lot of stability that stilettos can lack and the larger surface area on Zara’s shoes meant that she wasn’t in danger of sinking into the grass at Guards Polo Club. When she wears thinner heels, her clever heel trick helps to protect them outside, but Zara saved herself any bother with her Tommy Hilfiger shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop More Block Heels

Dune Melini Block Heel Sandals £89 at Dune The Dune Melini block heel sandals fasten at the ankle and have a subtle branded charm detail. They have a summery open-toe design and are made from durable leather. Slip on with a breezy dress or wear with jeans and a cami. Whistles Black Eden Heeled Sandals Was £149, Now £105 at Whistles Made from leather, these block heel sandals are great for work, the daytime and evenings out too. The design is very timeless and you can't go far wrong with a pair of stunning black heels. Bella Vita Xannon Slingback Sandal £69.03 at Nordstrom Featuring a chic square toe, open-weave straps and a low block heel, these slingback sandals are ideal for the warmer months and holidays. The strap is adjustable and the warm tan-brown colour would complement a variety of other shades.

They appear to be a new addition to the royal’s footwear collection and she wore them with a navy and white striped Ralph Lauren midi dress. The silk material was a breathable, cool choice for such a hot day and she carried her tan nubuck Aspinal Lottie bag with her.

To protect her eyes from the sun, Zara Tindall opted for her Monc Tampere sunglasses and she also wore a straw boater hat with a dark ribbon around the centre. Everything about this ensemble was neutral, understated and so versatile.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

I can easily imagine the King’s niece re-wearing this look to Wimbledon this year as it’s put-together without being too dressy. She is also a big fan of wearing stripes and espadrilles to the tennis and although her block heels aren’t your typical espadrille wedges, the rope detailing gives them a similar feel.

Unlike Royal Ascot and Cheltenham which Zara tends to attend multiple times - if not everyday - her Wimbledon appearances are rarer. She and her husband Mike Tindall usually go once a year and this is likely to be one of the next public outings for her this summer.