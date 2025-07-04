Duchess Sophie's breezy striped dress, cool shades and go-to wedges scream sunny July days

As much as we all loved seeing the Duchess of Edinburgh in her gorgeous formalwear at Royal Ascot, fast-forward a few weeks and her smart-casual outfits are catching my attention even more. Whilst the rest of us were deliberating what to wear in the heat, Duchess Sophie reached for her summer uniform of a midi dress, espadrille wedges and sunglasses.

She was visiting the Groundswell Regenerative Agricultural Festival at Lannock Farm in Hertfordshire in her role as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations.

Yes, this was technically a royal engagement, but her Suzannah London striped shirt dress could easily work for a BBQ, garden party or picnic too. Despite pink being one of her favourite colours to wear, the Duchess went for the blue and white version of the Priscilla design.

(Image credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

This makes sense, as blue and white is one of the most timeless colourways for striped pieces and can almost be treated like a neutral shade when it comes to styling. The Priscilla dress has been redesigned for 2025 and has tailored long sleeves.

It’s made from breathable cotton (always a plus when the weather is scorching) and features a crisp collar and an elasticated waist for comfort. The feminine tie details on the bodice give extra shaping and drape downwards when you wear it.

The blue on this striped dress is very pale and softly contrasts against the white for an understated look. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s go-to pattern is usually florals, but stripes are more relaxed and pared-back.

(Image credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

A blue and white striped shirt looks great tucked into blue or white jeans or shorts and a stripy dress is great when you want to look polished yet not too formal. The more classic you go, the more wearable a patterned dress is, so a shirt dress silhouette is worth considering.

Long-sleeved, light dresses are a good idea if you’re going to be out day-to-night, as they give you extra coverage when it gets cooler. Duchess Sophie wore her Suzannah frock with her Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges in taupe.

They laced up her legs and are a more seasonal alternative to your best white trainers. The senior royal carried a Sophie Habsburg Sally Lino bag in blue and cream to coordinate with her dress and had a pair of brown Stella McCartney sunglasses to protect her eyes from the July sun as she walked around the festival.

(Image credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

This is exactly the kind of put-together, comfy ensemble I can imagine her wearing at home at Bagshot Park too. The past few days have been busy for Duchess Sophie as she attended the Hertfordshire Schools Food & Farming Day on 1st July and the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival the day before.

For both of these outings she wore a floral midi dress with different Sophie Habsburg bags and Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges. Just like so many of us, when the Duchess of Edinburgh finds a formula that works for her, she sticks with it.