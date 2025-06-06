Not your usual royal look: Princess Anne's trendy black trainers were an unexpected delight
The Princess Royal stepped out in an unexpected choice of footwear at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Princess Anne is always one to make a statement with her fashion - whether it's re-wearing something from decades earlier or making an unexpected choice, like her trendy Adidas sneakers at the 2024 Olympics.
The Princess Royal delighted fans with her appearances during the Paris Olympics, spotted wearing her Team GB bucket hat and debuting a much more casual style from from the formalwear we're so used to seeing her in, including her choice of sneakers.
Visiting the Team GB house in Paris, the Princess Royal stepped out in a pair of Adidas shoes that immediately caught our attention. The trainers are already a hit, with many reviewers on the Adidas website raving about their comfort and stylish design.
But for those just looking for the most comfortable trainers for women to keep feet cushioned while walking, there are a couple of alternative options, including a pair from Kate Middleton's favorite sneaker brand.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Shop Princess Anne's style
EXACT MATCH
Made to offer 'next level speed' for runners trying to beat their person best, these lightweight trainers are the perfect choice for anyone who finds themselves walking long distances day-to-day and needs a comfortable, yet stylish, shoe to protect their feet and keep them going. We love the sleek design, with the thick sole adding a unique look to the versatile all-black style.
Much less in price, the Blondo sneakers are a hit with online customers. One purchaser wrote, "They are exactly what I was looking for...casual, slip ons to make any outfit fun! The shoes are well made, very comfortable and WATERPROOF."
Our woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith comments, "It's always refreshing to see a royal take on off-duty style in such a relatable way. These Adidas trainers strike the perfect balance between being practical enough for all-day wear and feeling fashionable and on-trend."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
