Meghan Markle just launched a surprise new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has launched a surprise new brand called American Riviera Orchard on Instagram and fans are so intrigued.

On ThursdayMarch 14th Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex launched a new brand, American Riviera Orchard on social media. The hard launch of the brand on Instagram was accompanied by a link to a new website and nine grid posts that showed the cream and gold logo of the new brand.

While there isn't a lot of information to gauge from the cryptic posts, it was clear that this new business venture is based in Montecito, which is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, live in a $14 million Santa Barbara home. The name was likely inspired by this area as the area of Montecito is frequently nicknamed the American Riviera.

Although the American Riveria Orchard brand hasn't revealed exactly what they do, the trademark filing obtained by Hello! revealed that the brand is a luxury lifestyle homeware shop.

"A trademark filing has revealed some of the things that the venture will be selling. Listed among them are digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, a variety of napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters," the outlet reported.

A short Instagram story posted on American Riviera Orchard revealed a domestic video of Meghan arranging white roses in a vase, then whisking a mixture in a large bowl in a beige kitchen. The final shot was of the Duchess standing at the end of a stone corridor wearing a huge balloon circle-style skirt as Nancy Wilson's I Wish You Love played in the background.

Before joining the Royal Family, the Duchess had a lifestyle blog called The Tig. This venture focused on food, fashion, travel, and beauty and may have been the original influence for this elevated version of a lifestyle brand.

Although there has not been more updates from the Duchess of Sussex about when this business is set to officially launch, there is an option on her website to sign up for a waitlist. This means that you can keep up to date with this brand as more information is made available.

Once signed up to this email alerts a message appears that reads, "Yes, I would love to be the first to know about products, availability, and updates from American Riviera Orchard."