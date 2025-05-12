Meghan Markle’s new photo with Archie and Lilibet has me convinced we’ll be seeing more of her 'two gems' in 2025
Following hot on the heels of Prince Archie’s adorable birthday photo the Duchess of Sussex’s latest snap is just as meaningful.
Following hot on the heels of Prince Archie’s adorable birthday photo the Duchess of Sussex’s latest snap is just as meaningful.
We’ve been treated once again to an incredibly heart-warming photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as their mum marked US Mother’s Day on 11th May. Taken at what looks to be the Sussexes’ Montecito home, it shows Meghan standing on the veranda in a cosy, casual outfit with her son held on one hip and her daughter on the other.
Both the kids seem to be in their pyjamas, making this photo even more low-ley. In the caption the Duchess described Archie and Lili as "two gems" who "still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’" and smother her with kisses.
She added that her children make "every day the most memorable adventure" and declared that being their mum is the "greatest privilege" of her life.
"I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the French fries in all the world’," Meghan added.
This was a deeply personal post from the Sussexes - both with the choice of such an intimate, off-duty photo and this heartfelt caption. However, it was the fact that she shared this at all which really caught my attention.
It’s become a tradition for senior royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales and King and Queen to mark certain events and occasions with new family photos. Since stepping back as working royals in 2020 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t continued this.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
They’ve posted a few family photos in the past five years. Princess Lilibet’s first birthday photo taken by Misan Harriman at Frogmore Cottage springs immediately to mind, as well as his picture of Meghan to announce her pregnancy with Lili.
However, they’ve not consistently chosen to release a photo for every milestone in the same way as they used to. Now the Duchess has joined Instagram this appears to have changed.
Just a few days earlier the mum-of-two shared Prince Archie’s birthday picture to mark him turning six. This is the first time in years that she’s celebrated one of her children’s birthdays by releasing a new photo.
Back in April, Duchess Meghan shared a cute video of her watching a mother duck leading her ducklings across a driveway as she wished everyone a happy Easter. She also marked International Women’s Day in March and Valentine’s Day in February with new snaps too.
The latest one for Mother’s Day suggests to me that the Duchess of Sussex is likely to continue honouring special occasions - in her own way, keeping her children’s faces away from the camera. This could possibly mean that we get to see more of Archie and Lilibet going forwards.
Lili’s 4th birthday is coming up in June and it would make sense for her mum to share a photo for her big day like she did for Archie’s. On Father’s Day there’s also a chance that Meghan could post a picture of Prince Harry with the kids.
We might even see them appear in any photos released for Meghan and Prince Harry’s birthdays too. Until these dates arrive I can’t be sure, but the Sussexes’ more relaxed approach to sharing family snaps recently gives me hope for this.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Prince William's relatable parenting nightmare after Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 'massive fight'
Prince William once explained why Prince George and Charlotte used to 'fight' in the mornings and he came up with a simple solution
-
You've heard of pro- and prebiotics, but what are postbiotics? Gut health experts reveal all
Postbiotics are quickly becoming the new buzzword in the world of gut health, but what are they? And do we really need them?
-
Prince Archie is adorable in striped PJs as Meghan shares birthday picture of 'sweet boy' for first time in years
The Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her son's 6th birthday with a special photo - and she can't believe where the time has gone!
-
Meghan Markle goes makeup-free in podcast interview as she details sweet gesture from Archie and Lili
The Duchess of Sussex just appeared on someone else's podcast for the first time since she married Prince Harry in 2019.
-
Meghan Markle shares new Princess Lilibet photo in rare glimpse of Sunday hobby with her 'little loves'
She might be King Charles’s granddaughter, but Princess Lilibet is one of the least-often seen members of the Royal Family.
-
Bye skinny jeans, hello palazzo trousers - Meghan Markle nails New York spring style with her ultra-wide leg look
Jeans will never fully be replaced in my wardrobe but I’ve been finding myself drawn to wearing trousers more and more recently.
-
We're surprised Meghan Markle just wore an £18 spring knit - and even more surprised it's still in stock
Meghan Markle never fails to look put-together and she’s shared a video that proves her off-duty outfits are just as elegant.
-
Meghan Markle shares rare look inside her 'understated luxury' kitchen - her Le Creuset favourites have our seal of approval
With Love, Meghan gave fans an idea of what the Duchess of Sussex’s kitchen style is like and now we’ve had it confirmed in a sneak peek.
-
Meghan Markle's new picture with Archie and Lilibet proves her surprisingly casual signature look hasn't changed a bit
The Duchess has posted a snap with Prince Archie and Lilibet and her outfit features a combination she's loved since her pre-royal days
-
Meghan Markle embraces Kate Middleton’s royal hobby in new Netflix trailer - and you might not have noticed
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series will show her trying out one of the Royal Family's favourite but rarely-seen hobbies