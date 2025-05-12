Meghan Markle’s new photo with Archie and Lilibet has me convinced we’ll be seeing more of her 'two gems' in 2025

Following hot on the heels of Prince Archie’s adorable birthday photo the Duchess of Sussex’s latest snap is just as meaningful.

We’ve been treated once again to an incredibly heart-warming photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as their mum marked US Mother’s Day on 11th May. Taken at what looks to be the Sussexes’ Montecito home, it shows Meghan standing on the veranda in a cosy, casual outfit with her son held on one hip and her daughter on the other.

Both the kids seem to be in their pyjamas, making this photo even more low-ley. In the caption the Duchess described Archie and Lili as "two gems" who "still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’" and smother her with kisses.

She added that her children make "every day the most memorable adventure" and declared that being their mum is the "greatest privilege" of her life.

"I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the French fries in all the world’," Meghan added.

This was a deeply personal post from the Sussexes - both with the choice of such an intimate, off-duty photo and this heartfelt caption. However, it was the fact that she shared this at all which really caught my attention.

It’s become a tradition for senior royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales and King and Queen to mark certain events and occasions with new family photos. Since stepping back as working royals in 2020 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t continued this.

They’ve posted a few family photos in the past five years. Princess Lilibet’s first birthday photo taken by Misan Harriman at Frogmore Cottage springs immediately to mind, as well as his picture of Meghan to announce her pregnancy with Lili.

However, they’ve not consistently chosen to release a photo for every milestone in the same way as they used to. Now the Duchess has joined Instagram this appears to have changed.

Just a few days earlier the mum-of-two shared Prince Archie’s birthday picture to mark him turning six. This is the first time in years that she’s celebrated one of her children’s birthdays by releasing a new photo.

Back in April, Duchess Meghan shared a cute video of her watching a mother duck leading her ducklings across a driveway as she wished everyone a happy Easter. She also marked International Women’s Day in March and Valentine’s Day in February with new snaps too.

The latest one for Mother’s Day suggests to me that the Duchess of Sussex is likely to continue honouring special occasions - in her own way, keeping her children’s faces away from the camera. This could possibly mean that we get to see more of Archie and Lilibet going forwards.

Lili’s 4th birthday is coming up in June and it would make sense for her mum to share a photo for her big day like she did for Archie’s. On Father’s Day there’s also a chance that Meghan could post a picture of Prince Harry with the kids.

We might even see them appear in any photos released for Meghan and Prince Harry’s birthdays too. Until these dates arrive I can’t be sure, but the Sussexes’ more relaxed approach to sharing family snaps recently gives me hope for this.