Prince Archie is adorable in striped PJs as Meghan shares birthday picture of 'sweet boy' for first time in years

The Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her son's 6th birthday with a special photo - and she can't believe where the time has gone!

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex joined Instagram back in January, we’ve been treated to more personal family pictures than ever before. This includes rare snaps of her and Prince Harry’s children and so I was holding out hope that Prince Archie’s sixth birthday wouldn’t go un-mentioned online this year.

I was proved right and much to my delight, Meghan has now shared the first birthday photo of the Sussexes's son since 2022. It shows the young Prince standing on a balcony in a pair of cosy, striped pyjamas, gazing out at a beautiful sunset or sunrise over the sea.

It’s a mesmerising picture of a precious, private moment and the Duchess described Archie as, "Our son. Our sun" in the caption. The proud mum added, "Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?"

