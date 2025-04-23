Prince Louis turns 7! Prince William and Kate release new picture that will have you saying exactly the same thing as us

We might not have seen the Wales family at Windsor Castle for Easter but during their family break they captured a gorgeous birthday photo for Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate’s youngest child turned 7 on 23rd April and we’ve been treated to a particularly adorable picture to mark the occasion.

Taken amidst a sea of bluebells, Prince Louis can be seen sitting on a tree stump in the spring sunshine. This time it wasn’t Kate behind the camera, but photographer Josh Shinner, who also took their family Christmas card photo in 2023.

Prince Louis was dressed smartly in indigo jeans, a checked shirt and a khaki jumper and his smile showed he’s reached a milestone and lost his two front teeth since we last saw him at Christmas.

As soon as we glimpsed Prince Louis’ seventh birthday photo we all found ourselves saying the same thing - how much he’s grown! Even in the last few months the King’s grandson has got so much taller and appears very grown up all of a sudden.

Perhaps because he’s not appeared in public in 2025, this feeling is amplified, and we weren’t the only ones to notice. Many fans took to the comments to wish him a happy birthday and also remarked upon how he’s "grown up quite fast" and "what a difference a year makes".

This new birthday snap also had us reminiscing about Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday photos from 2022. In many ways, it was quite similar to her younger brother’s, as she was also sitting outdoors surrounded by bluebells.

The Princess was missing several baby teeth too and the same was true of Prince George in his seventh birthday pictures. Each of these was taken by Kate and were a little more casual, with the future King wearing a T-shirt and short sleeved polo respectively.

Since Prince George turned 7 in 2020 the Prince and Princess of Wales have really found a certain style they love for the children’s birthday snaps. They prefer them to be taken out in nature where Prince George, Charlotte and Louis feel at home and relaxed.

The natural world has been a huge focus for the Princess of Wales in particular this year and she switched up her traditional Mother’s Day family-centric post and shared a video highlighting Mother Nature instead back in March.

A month earlier the future Queen unveiled a picture of herself in frosty woodland taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day 2025. In her caption she offered the valuable reminder to not forget "all that which lies beyond the disease".

She recently described the sense of "peace" she feels when she’s in the great outdoors and given how relaxed Prince Louis looked in his birthday photo, this seems to be the case for him too.

Being officially photographed at such a young age could be daunting, so choosing somewhere calming and beautiful probably helped to put him at ease.

The next time we anticipate Prince Louis making a public appearance will be Trooping the Colour 2025, when he might well have grown even taller. Ahead of this, we can look forward to Princess Charlotte’s first official photo of the year when she turns 10 in May.