Prince Louis is hilarious in his mimicking of Prince George at VE Day commemorations

The Royal Family were out in force for the 80th anniversary of VE Day - and Prince Louis did not disappoint

Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton at VE Day 2025
With so much going on to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day - marking the end of the Second World War - leave it to Prince Louis to steal the show with a hilarious moment.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte (fresh from her 10th birthday celebrations) and Prince Louis joined their family - including parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales and grandfather, King Charles - in the royal box as they took in the poignant procession made up of 1,300 members of the armed forces and NATO allies.

Shaking hands with veterans and excitedly taking in the spectacle, the children were on their best behaviour. But one moment caught between Princes George and Louis has cracked royal fans up.

The cheeky seven-year-old was caught seemingly poking fun at his older brother, copying his movements when it comes to fixing his hair.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William at the VE Day 80th anniversary procession

George, 11, with his hair combed back, ran his fingers through his hair to keep the combed over style looking sharp. However, after Louis spotted George doing the gesture, he decided to recreate it - with an added flair for comedic effect.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales has become known for his scene-stealing moments and adorable antics, from pulling faces at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee to being overcome with excitement watching previous flypasts from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Fans on social media were quick to spot this latest hilarious moment between the brothers.

One Twitter/X user, Canellelabelle, shared a video of the exchange and wrote, “Look at him mimicking Prince George and adding some Snazz to it… He truly is the moment."

Another, alexr_241, said, "Obsessed with Prince Louis mocking Prince George. Top younger brother energy."

It was just the beginning of a series of VE Day celebrations for the Royal Family, who will also take part in a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, May 8.

