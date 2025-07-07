We're launching a commenting system on our site - here's how to join the conversation on woman&home

At woman&home we know how important online communities are and we’re always looking for ways to encourage positive discussion around entertainment. That’s why we’re excited to announce that commenting is now available directly on our site!

The goal for our comment section is for it to become the best place for thoughtful discussion of our article topics. Together we’re developing a space where people share your passion and you can enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.

Our team is dedicated to providing quality content—please keep that in mind and keep disagreements respectful. Not every comment needs to be a debate (it’s fine to just talk!), but please approach all disagreements in a spirit of openness and tolerance.

So how do you get started?

Commenting on woman&home is easy enough to do. First of all please read our community guidelines here before commenting. These set out the baseline rules and expectations for commenting here, then either click to sign in at the top right of the page or below the article.

Once you’ve done this you can add your thoughts and if your comments follow our guidelines it will be posted to the site.

In order to leave comments on the Women&Home website, all users must be registered and logged in to comment on stories, in accordance with our Terms of Use.

Please note that not all articles will have commenting available. If this is the case then do not try to discuss in other comment sections, they have been closed for a reason and may be a legal requirement.

Important Information

Comments can be edited or deleted up to 5 minutes after they are posted.

All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray, you have the ability to:

See your comment history and any users you are following/ following you

Follow/Unfollow Users

Mute Users

See where conversations are most active

Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment

Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments

Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow

Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment

We’re looking forward to building our commenting community with you all. If you have any questions or feedback about the system, feel free to email us at Commentmoderation@futurenet.com.