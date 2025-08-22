You might spot that some of our reviews come from our dedicated Woman&Home Tester Network, where products are tried and tested by real people. We've created a wonderful community of women who get hands-on with products, put them through their paces, and share their honest feedback with you.

How does the Woman&Home Tester Network work?

The Tester Network is really simple. Our in-house experts put a call-out for testers in different categories, looking for specific niches. We’ve asked for hot sleepers for duvets, menopausal women for fans, women with mature skin for fake tans, and short eyelashes for mascaras.

Once we’ve had our testers write in, we select the people who we think will be the most appropriate for testing a range of the products. Then, each tester received the product to put to test in their own home. We ask each tester to fill out the same detailed brief that we use for our professional review, which means answering lots of questions. This results in pages upon pages of detail, but we like to make sure that no detail is missed.

Each review is completely imperial and measured on the same parameters as competing products, so you can be confident that you’re getting the full picture: the good, the bad, and the “this looked better on Instagram…”

Want to join our Tester Network? It couldn't be easier. All you have to do is drop an email to our Ecommerce Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour (click on the envelope icon beside her name, above). She'll be in touch when a test opportunity comes up that might suit you.

Why join the Woman&Home Tester Network work?

The Tester Network isn’t just about free products landing on your doorstep (though, let’s be honest, it’s a nice perk). It’s about sharing experiences, helping each other, and shaping future reviews. If you have an opinion on anything from mascaras to mattresses, this is your chance to put it to good use. We want honest feedback that helps readers to make an informed decision before they part with their hard-earned cash. And you can also highlight the things that our in-house experience might sometimes miss, like how a mattress feels during a hot flush, or how well your pillow helps with neck pain. That’s not to say our experts don’t know their stuff (I’ve literally taken a saw to a mattress to see what’s inside), but we also know that real life brings different challenges, so we look for testers who know these difficulties. We want their voices to be heard so that other people can learn from them.

Meet the Woman&Home Tester Network members

All of our testers are women just like you: busy, curious, thoughtful, and on a mission to find the products that make life easier. The testers selected to join our network are always on a personal quest: finding a mattress that will finally help their back pain, discovering a fan that helps them do their makeup in the middle of hot flush hell, or finally locating a mascara that won’t slide off by lunchtime. Their experiences give depth, relatability, and honesty to every review we publish.

"I'm a red-hot Yorkshirewoman - and not in a good way."

Carly Hall-Simms Woman&Home Tester Network member Carly's application to join the Tester Network captured our attention because she called herself "the sweatiest peri-peri-meno-monster" and pleaded with us to let her test some of the best cooling mattresses out of pure frustration. Dealing with intense night sweats that left her washing her sheets every morning, along with joint pain, she told us: "I'm a red-hot Yorkshirewoman and not in a good way." After trying a so-called cooling mattress that only made things worse, Carly was searching for products that genuinely help to easy the many symptoms of menopause. You can read her Silentnight Lift Breathe Mattress review to see what she had to say about its "wizardry" and whether it's deserving of its reputation as the 'menopause mattress'.

