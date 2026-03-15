'Finally! A walking shoe with a toe box wide enough' - These tried and tested Keens are ideal if your feet need more room

Finding walking shoes that offers the right amount of support and comfort can be tricky, particularly if you have wide feet. But 71-year-old Chris Rawlinson, a member of the woman&home tester network, has years of experience when it comes to finding the right pair – and Keen's Targhee 3 waterproof hiking shoes have come up trumps.

"I tried on dozens of walking shoes in outdoor shops, but none were wide enough in the toe box," Chris says. "At one point I was trying on up to two sizes bigger to get the width I needed, but the shoes were still too tight (not to mention long). Keen's Targhee 3 shoes, however, slipped on easily with loads of room in the toe box and felt comfortable from the start."

With features sure to secure a place on our round up of the best women's walking shoes, Chris continued: "I like the reflective strips as a safety feature, the practical loops at the heels for pulling them on, and the way the laces pull easily through their loops to tighten them before tying. Because the uppers are partly leather, they were slightly stiff to begin with, but have softened with wear."

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"They are waterproof and breathable, and keep my feet warm and dry. I like the way the rubber sole comes up over the toe as it keeps my toes dry when walking in wet grass. I’ve worn them on pavement, in woods, through field and they are good in all terrain - they are strong and sturdy, and the thick soles have good grip.

Keen's Targhee 3 walking shoes feature reflective strips, practical loops at the heels for pulling on, and a high rubber sole at the front for extra toe protection (Image credit: Chris Rawlinson)

"They can’t be machine washed as they are part-leather uppers - traditional cleaning methods only for these boots. This is probably the only negative aspect, but for me it is outweighed by all the positives already mentioned. They also have an odour-control treatment inside.

"They are certainly not fashion trainers, and I wouldn’t wear them to social gatherings, they are practical walking shoes designed to do a specific job, and in my opinion they do it well."

Our tester said these Keen's have 'loads of room in the toe box and felt comfortable from the start' (Image credit: Chris Rawlinson)

And it's not just Chris who rates these Keen walking shoes. They have thousands on positive reviews online, scoring a solid average of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon alone.

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One reviewer wrote: "Very comfy walking shoes, wide fitting with plenty of toe room. It did take some time to wear in as a little stiff to start with, but fine with thicker socks. Have had for some time and are waterproof so far. I do spray with Nikwax waterproofer occasionally."

"Wide toe plate has removed all question of blisters. They do feel stiff at first, but after a few outings not a problem, and I can say they are the most comfortable pair of walking shoes I’ve ever owned," said another.