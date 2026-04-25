'What about your knees!' - Sophie Raworth's new book debunks this age-old running concern with an orthopaedic surgeon

You may have heard this exclamation by a well-meaning family member or friend, or you might be thinking it yourself

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Sophie Raworth smiling at the camera after finishing a running race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those who want to pull on their running shoes and start after a certain age are often met with scepticism, in the form of an assumption and a question: running is bad for your knees - are you sure you don't want to do something else?

As well-meaning as it might be, it put a damper on even the most dedicated new runner's ambitions.

“So many people have said to me, ‘What about your knees?’” Sophie tells me in an exclusive interview with woman&home, where we spoke about her running journey as a whole and how she regained her confidence after an injury.

“Changes in the bone marrow that had been seen on the first scans, often a sign of pre-arthritis, had completely vanished,” Sophie tells me of the study results.

“There are people who can't run, especially if they have existing injuries, but generally speaking, impact sports are good for your bones. Motion is lotion, [Dr Hart] keeps telling me, use it or lose it," she says.

Sophie Raworth puts her injury, a "rare kind of stress fracture", down to overtraining while wearing carbon-plated running shoes, a particularly rigid type of trainer designed for speed.

“I had experienced minor injuries with tendons or muscles before, but I could cycle while I recovered. With this bone injury, a stress fracture, I couldn’t do anything. Using crutches and getting the tube to work every day became my daily challenge.”

Her experience was mentally taxing but ultimately temporary. “You have to believe it will be all right at the end, which thankfully it was,” says Sophie, who returned to race running last year and completed the Sydney Marathon in under four hours.

“I am more relaxed about my running since the injury. I'm not trying to break any records. I just love being out there and being able to do it. That matters to me more than anything.”

Susan Griffin
Susan Griffin

A journalist with two decades of experience, Susan interviewed A-list names in film and TV before going freelance and focusing on health, wellbeing, and lifestyle features. She has since spoken to world-renowned experts on the most innovative and effective ways to look after your mind and body; her work appearing in publications such as Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Metro, Fabulous and The Telegraph. When Susan isn’t working on her laptop, she is most content hiking in the Peak District or finding quiet camping spots to while away a weekend and knows first-hand the restorative benefits of being outdoors.

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