Thought Prince Louis was quiet during Trooping the Colour? Duchess Sophie helped sneak in playful moment on the balcony

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been dubbed the “fun aunt” by royal fans after a moment of playful behaviour with Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour.

As has become normal for any major royal event where Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will be in attendance, fans were eager to see what antics their youngest would get up to.

From poking fun at his older brother Prince George, to playing with the crowds, Louis always puts on quite the show. And the royal parade yesterday was no exception.

Louis delighted fans as he mimicked his grandfather, King Charles, waving to the crowds. Every time Louis waved, the crowd cheered, which he was visibly delighted by. So much so Prince George had to go full big brother and nudge his little brother to stop.

But it was a moment between the young Prince and Duchess Sophie that really warmed our hearts. The pair were pictured having some cheeky fun, with Prince Louis pulling a funny face at his great aunt. While Sophie's faced is obscured, we can imagine her joining in with his playful moment.

Will Louis eventually grow out of this and start acting more serious like George? Time will tell (but we really hope not).

While Louis was still playful at Trooping the Colour, he was already showing a calmer side – lest we forget him having to be told off by Kate Middleton and Mike Tindall at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee. And his good behaviour might have to do with Duchess Sophie.

Sophie’s close relationship with Princess Charlotte is already well known, and it’s rumoured the Duchess stepped in to help with the Wales children as the Princess of Wales faced her cancer treatment.

Sophie is the children’s great-aunt, but it’s clear she enjoys a close relationship with them – and that they adore her.

She still has time to have fun with her own, grown up nephew, too. William and Sophie enjoyed a rare joint appearance earlier in the month, visiting the Royal Cornwall Show, where the pair enjoyed a couple of sneaky shots together. She truly is the fun aunt!

