Prince William and Duchess Sophie risk breaking royal protocol as they do shots during rare joint appearance

Prince William and Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh have joined forces to attend the Royal Cornwall Show - and risked breaking some royal rules as they indulged in a tipple.

Marking their first joint engagement in two years, the pair were all smiles as they arrived at the event, which is William's first since becoming the Duke of Cornwall and inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, King Charles.

They wasted no time in heading to the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion, where the best food and drink producers from across Cornwall had set out their delicious offerings. We got some hilarious photos of them both trying out some local gin, clinking their paper cups before taking a sip.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It's not the first time we've seen a member of the royal family drink alcohol whilst carrying out a public engagement, but if William's reaction to the strength of the tipple is anything to go by, then the pair might be at risk of breaking a longstanding royal protocol.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, staying sober while out on engagements is a top priority for those in the royal line of succession, and, while there is no official ban on having a drink, the rule is there for a very understandable reason.

Speaking to FEMAIL, he explained, "They just don't drink to excess, ensuring there is no embarrassment."

He added, "All public figures, especially royals, have to be wary of alcohol, lest they be photographed in undignified poses."

However, he claimed that the rule has been bent before - even by the late Queen Elizabeth herself. Richard said, "Queen Elizabeth told Michelle Obama, 'royal protocol is rubbish.' So they can make it up! But not get inebriated - at least not in public."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The unlikely duo didn't just step out together for the fun of it, though it looks like they're enjoying themselves. Both attended the Royal Cornwall Show in official capacities; William as patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, and Sophie as patron of The Association of Agricultural Show Organisations (ASAO) and Vice President of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

For the event, William looked dapper in a checked blazer, blue shirt, and blue tie, while Sophie opted for a more country-chic look and paired the stunning Terrassa Button-Front Panelled Suede Midi Skirt by PAIGE with a light pink blouse, checked blazer, and a practical pair of flat, burgundy boots.

She finished off her outfit by carrying the Sophie Habsburg Paloma Bag. Her green style is no longer available, but there are a variety of stunning colours still on offer from the brand, as well as high street alternatives that can give you Sophie's look for less.