Princess Charlotte and Duchess Sophie offer rare glimpse of their heartwarming bond at VE Day celebrations

Princess Charlotte joined her brothers, parents and other family members to take part in the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day), marking the end of World War Two.

And while the young princess - who recently celebrated her 10th birthday - was all smiles sitting with her mum, the Princess of Wales, it was a rare moment between her and great-aunt Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, that melted fans hearts.

As the family made their way from their royal box on the Mall towards Buckingham Palace, Duchess Sophie - dressed in a chic pink-and-white gingham dress - and Princess Charlotte were all smiles as they walked side-by-side.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte looked completely at ease with Sophie - the aunt to her father, Prince William - and the two appeared to break into laughter several times.

Sophie’s own children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex were not at the VE Day celebrations. It is likely Lady Louise, who is studying at St Andrew's University and James, at a school in Surrey, couldn’t make it back, but luckily Charlotte was on hand to be Sophie’s sidekick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s long been reported Duchess Sophie has formed a strong, tight knit bond with Kate Middleton and her children following the turbulent years they’ve faced, from the death of Queen Elizabeth II to Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Previously, a senior royal source reportedly confirmed there was a “really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece” which included shopping trips, and Princess Catherine “loves” the bond being formed.

It's expected many senior royals will come together again on Thursday 8 May to take part in a Service of Thanksgiving for VE Day at Westminster Abbey - though Duchess Sophie might have to do without having Charlotte by her side as the young princess will likely be at school.