Prince William will have an unexpected sidekick for an important first - and it’s not Princess Catherine
The Prince of Wales is set to team up with another family member
Prince William will be joined by a special Royal Family member for an important appearance soon, but it won’t be Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Instead, the Prince of Wales will be joining forces with his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The popular royals will come together for a rare joint appearance as they attend the Royal Cornwall Show on Friday (June 6).
The show was established in 1793 by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, and over 200 years later, it has grown into a massive agricultural event, attracting up to 120,000 visitors annually.
It aims to highlight causes important to Prince William, including the improvement of agriculture and associated industries. William has in recent years spearheaded the Earthshot Prize, which celebrates those contributing towards environmental work around the world.
This isn’t the only reason it’s a special appearance for William, though. It will mark his first time appearing at the show since becoming the Duke of Cornwall and inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall following King Charles’s ascension to the throne.
As the previous Duke of Cornwall, and with his own passion for farming and organic produce, Charles enjoyed visiting the Royal Cornwall Show over the years.
On arrival, William and Sophie are expected to visit the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion, which showcases dozens of the best artisan food and drink producers from across Cornwall.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Duchess will later visit two organisations of which she is Patron, LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) a leading organisation promoting sustainable food and farming, and the Girl Guides.
While we don’t see them appearing together too often, this isn’t the first time the Prince and the Duchess have teamed up - the pair appeared together at Battersea Power Station in 2023.
In recent years, following their shift and new titles after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it’s been widely reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton have become closer to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, with Sophie stepping in to show a "maternal" side with her nephew.
And during Kate’s cancer treatment and time out of the public eye, it was suggested Sophie was a massive support and help with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The Duchess and Princess Charlotte even offered a rare glimpse into their close bond during the VE Day 2025 celebrations.
Fans will no doubt be excited to see the aunt and nephew having fun together!
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
King Charles and Camilla's exhausting trick for beating jet lag on whirlwind overseas visits proves their dedication
King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a short visit to Canada last month
-
Cleaning expert reveals shocking reason your pillow needs cleaning more often than you think
If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your pillows, you'll probably throw them in the washing machine after hearing this
-
Prince Louis' loud hobby is the hilarious reason Prince William spends his life with 'his fingers in his ears'
The royal youngster is learning a particularly 'noisy' skill, Prince William revealed
-
Prince William jokes he has to enjoy thoughtful gift before George, Charlotte and Louis 'get their hands on it'
The Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Duchy of Cornwall and was given a homemade product Prince George is apparently 'obsessed' with.
-
The 'quietly devoted' royals who are setting an example for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are learning how to be "spares" thanks to the guidance of two unlikely royals
-
Prince William 'spends his life' cleaning up at Adelaide Cottage - but it's not after who you might think
Prince William revealed that he's left cleaning up after certain family members at Adelaide Cottage
-
Prince George 'absolutely loves' this unusual hobby - and he's following in his parents footsteps
Prince George is a huge fan of a hobby that Prince William and Kate Middleton also love
-
Duchess Sophie's surprisingly bold slogan clutch for Wimbledon delighted us all
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out a bold slogan clutch bag for Wimbledon 2019 and it shows what an impact accessories can make
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial sleeping habit revealed
The Prince of Wales reportedly let slip something about his and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements - and it might divide opinion
-
I did a double-take when I saw Prince William's charming tribute to Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace event
It was very understated, but I've noticed the Prince of Wales doing this a few times before at Royal Garden Parties.