Prince William will have an unexpected sidekick for an important first - and it’s not Princess Catherine

Prince William will be joined by a special Royal Family member for an important appearance soon, but it won’t be Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Instead, the Prince of Wales will be joining forces with his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The popular royals will come together for a rare joint appearance as they attend the Royal Cornwall Show on Friday (June 6).

The show was established in 1793 by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, and over 200 years later, it has grown into a massive agricultural event, attracting up to 120,000 visitors annually.

It aims to highlight causes important to Prince William, including the improvement of agriculture and associated industries. William has in recent years spearheaded the Earthshot Prize, which celebrates those contributing towards environmental work around the world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the only reason it’s a special appearance for William, though. It will mark his first time appearing at the show since becoming the Duke of Cornwall and inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall following King Charles’s ascension to the throne.

As the previous Duke of Cornwall, and with his own passion for farming and organic produce, Charles enjoyed visiting the Royal Cornwall Show over the years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On arrival, William and Sophie are expected to visit the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion, which showcases dozens of the best artisan food and drink producers from across Cornwall.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Duchess will later visit two organisations of which she is Patron, LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) a leading organisation promoting sustainable food and farming, and the Girl Guides.

While we don’t see them appearing together too often, this isn’t the first time the Prince and the Duchess have teamed up - the pair appeared together at Battersea Power Station in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, following their shift and new titles after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it’s been widely reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton have become closer to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, with Sophie stepping in to show a "maternal" side with her nephew.

And during Kate’s cancer treatment and time out of the public eye, it was suggested Sophie was a massive support and help with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duchess and Princess Charlotte even offered a rare glimpse into their close bond during the VE Day 2025 celebrations.

Fans will no doubt be excited to see the aunt and nephew having fun together!