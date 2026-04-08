Prince William and Harry could be set for 'private' face-to-face meeting this summer but there's no guarantee of a reconciliation

A royal reunion looks to be on the cards for Prince William and Prince Harry this June as there are some family occasions you just don’t miss - and a wedding is surely one of them. Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling have finally confirmed the date for their nuptials as Saturday 6th June 2026.

Unlike both William and Kate and Harry and Meghan’s weddings, this will be a "private ceremony", taking place at All Saints Church in Cirencester. A spokesperson confirmed that "both families" have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

This is a second marriage for both Peter and Harriet and will be a more low-key wedding. Even so, I’d expect both the Waleses and Sussexes to make the guest-list.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

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Peter is close to his cousins and walked between William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, just days after Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview sent scrutiny of the brothers’ bond sky-high. As children William and Peter got up to mischief together - leading to their "almighty telling off" by Queen Elizabeth - and Harry has openly talked of wanting a "reconciliation" with his family.

What better opportunity is there than a private family wedding? Although there will inevitably be a lot of press attention on Peter and Harriet’s big day, the royals will largely be celebrating and spending time together away from the public eye.

Meghan could perhaps choose to stay with Archie and Lilibet in California whilst Harry flies over, but I do think if he’s invited, he will come.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

He attended Peter’s wedding to his ex-wife Autumn in 2008 and his cousin was a "huge" source of support after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

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"Peter Phillips was good with William and Harry," said royal biographer Hugo Vickers back in 2021. "He was up at Balmoral and he was a huge help to them."

He was there for them at this dark time and so they’ll no doubt want to be there for him at one of his happiest moments this summer. Whether or not William and Harry’s face-to-face meeting ends up with them properly chatting is another matter entirely.

The King’s sons were last together in person for an altogether sadder family occasion in August 2024. They attended a memorial for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, and reports claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry kept their distance and weren’t seen speaking to each other.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Even if Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s June ceremony has a small guest list there’ll probably be enough people there that the brothers can stay out of each other’s way if they wanted to. This would be a sad state of affairs for the first royal wedding since Princess Beatrice’s 2020 nuptials where everything was scaled-back due to the pandemic.

Peter and Prince William both just attended the royals’ Easter Sunday service with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Harriet came for the first time, as did her daughter Georgina, who walked side by side with their soon-to-be stepsisters Savannah and Isla Phillips.