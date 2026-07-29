Did Prince Harry just have another family reunion? The subtle sign that not every cousin has 'all but lost touch' with the Sussexes

Meghan Markle recently shared some holiday snaps and one taken on the beach could mean more than you think

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A composite of a picture of Prince Harry in 2026 and a picture of him, Zara, William, Eugenie, Beatrice and Peter in 2005
(Image credit: Photo by Heathcliff O'Malley-Pool/Getty Images // Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Prince Harry's Highgrove meet-up with King Charles is a step towards a father-son reconciliation, but his relationships with the rest of the Royal Family are another matter. He and Meghan didn't attend Peter Phillip's wedding in June and according to Woman's royal correspondent, Duncan Larcombe, Harry and Zara Tindall's "old close friendship" has reportedly "almost entirely evaporated".

However, there's still one cousin who seems to be keeping up communication with the Sussexes. The Duchess recently posted a holiday album and one picture of her, Harry and their children on the beach got me curious. If they're all in the photo, who was behind the camera?

We can't know for sure, but the snaps are thought to have been taken in Portugal and Princess Eugenie and her family split their time between there and the UK.

Screenshot of a picture posted by the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, showing her, Prince Harry and their children on the beach

(Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)