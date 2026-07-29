Prince Harry's Highgrove meet-up with King Charles is a step towards a father-son reconciliation, but his relationships with the rest of the Royal Family are another matter. He and Meghan didn't attend Peter Phillip's wedding in June and according to Woman's royal correspondent, Duncan Larcombe, Harry and Zara Tindall's "old close friendship" has reportedly "almost entirely evaporated".

However, there's still one cousin who seems to be keeping up communication with the Sussexes. The Duchess recently posted a holiday album and one picture of her, Harry and their children on the beach got me curious. If they're all in the photo, who was behind the camera?

We can't know for sure, but the snaps are thought to have been taken in Portugal and Princess Eugenie and her family split their time between there and the UK.