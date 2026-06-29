Prince Harry's 'close friendship' with Zara Tindall has 'almost entirely evaporated' - and she's not the only cousin he's drifted apart from

It's not just the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father and brother that's suffered since he and Meghan moved to California. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, rumours are that Harry has "barely spoken" with Zara Tindall in recent years.

Writing in Woman magazine, Duncan revealed that "sources say the Duke of Sussex has all but lost touch with his one-time playmate Zara". The pair used to be incredibly close and it was partly thanks to Harry that Zara met her husband Mike during the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

"I understand they have barely spoken in the years since the prince, 41, met and married Meghan," the expert said. "Not only are they said to have drifted apart, but the old close friendship they once enjoyed has, I understand, almost entirely evaporated."

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Prince Harry and Zara haven't been seen in public together since King Charles's coronation and then only briefly. Meanwhile Mike spoke about how his cousin-in-law had changed at the 2026 Hay Festival during a talk with his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts.

As they joked about people embarrassing themselves at the Tindalls' wedding he quipped, "A lot of other people managed that way better than you – [like] Harry, when he was fun".

It doesn't just seem to be Zara who Harry has drifted apart from. He was the only cousin not at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on 6th June apart from Lady Louise Windsor,