Prince Harry was once 'kindred spirits' with this relative but now their bond has 'entirely evaporated'

Of all the late Queen’s grandchildren, Prince Harry once seemed to have a particular bond with Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips (now Tindall).

The cousins shared a fun-loving and at times rebellious streak that seemed to set them apart from the more stuffy and formal members of the family.

Never was this more evident than when Zara and Harry celebrated watching the England team win the final of the Rugby World Cup in Sydney back in November 2003.

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Then third in line to the throne, Harry was on a gap year in the host country Australia, while Zara was letting her hair down with pals.

They were kindred spirits who seemed to have so much in common. And, of course, it was during that trip that Zara would meet her future hubby, hunky World Cup hero Mike Tindall.

Harry had already started to earn the tag of the partying, carefree prince, while his cousin had grabbed the headlines for having her tongue pierced - something seen as an un-royal act of rebellion at the time.

Paradoxically, the cousins enjoyed a particular bond with the late Queen Elizabeth, who seemed to have an unlikely soft spot for them both.