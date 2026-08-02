'He is no longer a working royal. And so can't act like one' - Royal editor Emily Andrews on why it's time for Prince Harry to stop

The royal expert also delves into the ‘lasting trauma’ which is behind his paranoia and fixation on security

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Prince Harry during the Invictus &quot;1 Year To Go&quot; event at National Exhibition Centre on July 10, 2026
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The drama with Prince Harry shows no sign of abating or calming down.

His hoped-for family reunion unravelled into an unseemly row over who said what, when, where could people stay and why exactly he feels unsafe in the UK.

Last week I explored all the behind-the-scenes drama and this week I report why William feels betrayed and possibly even humiliated. But amid all the fire, fury and counter-briefing, I also wanted to convey some of the sadness.

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Prince Harry delivers a speech during the Kyiv Security Forum on April 23, 2026

(Image credit: Andrii Khodkov/Apostrophe/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
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Family breakdown is always hard. Here is a grandfather who desperately wants a relationship with his two grandchildren. A son who wants to see his father. And, indeed, his older brother.

In the end, Harry did manage for his wife and two children to spend a couple of hours with the King at Highgrove. But the one question all my friends have been texting me to ask is why? Why is it so difficult?