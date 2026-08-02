'He is no longer a working royal. And so can't act like one' - Royal editor Emily Andrews on why it's time for Prince Harry to stop

The drama with Prince Harry shows no sign of abating or calming down.

His hoped-for family reunion unravelled into an unseemly row over who said what, when, where could people stay and why exactly he feels unsafe in the UK.

Last week I explored all the behind-the-scenes drama and this week I report why William feels betrayed and possibly even humiliated. But amid all the fire, fury and counter-briefing, I also wanted to convey some of the sadness.

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Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £8.48 at Amazon The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may regularly make headlines, but in this enlightening New York Times best-selling biography, Scobie and Durand delve into the unknown details of the couple’s life together. They present an up-close portrait of a royal couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.

Family breakdown is always hard. Here is a grandfather who desperately wants a relationship with his two grandchildren. A son who wants to see his father. And, indeed, his older brother.

In the end, Harry did manage for his wife and two children to spend a couple of hours with the King at Highgrove. But the one question all my friends have been texting me to ask is why? Why is it so difficult?