'The blame is never his': How Prince Harry 'blew' family reunion - and why William wanted nothing to do with it
What really happened inside Prince Harry's long-awaited visit to the UK? Royal editor Emily Andrews delves into the backstory
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In the end, was this really what Prince Harry wanted?
All the drama, the will-he/won't-he come, the will-the-kids-come/will-they-not confusion and chaos? Perhaps with hindsight, the Duke of Sussex may look back on his two-week visit to the UK and realise how catastrophically he got it wrong.
Then again, maybe not. It never quite ceases to amaze me how Harry's victim mentality ensures that it is ALWAYS someone else's fault.
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