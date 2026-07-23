The Princess of Wales has talked about plenty of her hobbies in the past, from hockey to cold water swimming, but whilst receiving cancer treatment she turned to something else. Kate visited The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in June and confessed to patients and staff that she struggled to even read a book during her chemotherapy.

"I don't know about you, but I didn't really have the ability to read or focus on anything," she said in a moment that's captured in a recently resurfaced video. "And actually colouring was my way of exploring interesting things."

The Princess loved "being able to do something that didn't require an end product or an end finished piece". As per Hello!, colouring was "just a way of playing and losing yourself" and she explained how "lots of thoughts came up in that process."

(Image credit: Photo by Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

We don't know exactly what colouring Kate was doing, though her comments about it not requiring an "end product" suggests it was quite simple. She could've bought an adult colouring book and not put pressure on herself to complete each picture.

This seems quite likely, particularly since Prince William once told illustrator Johanna Basford about his wife enjoying her colouring books.

In 2020 Johanna posted a throwback of her and the future King when she was being awarded her OBE and shared, "He told me his wife likes my books. She colours. Kate is one of us! Now this makes perfect sense. Why wouldn't she? A busy mum with what I imagine is a lot of stress, trying to raise and protect a family."

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