It's still summer dress weather and Duchess Sophie’s patterned maxi is a day-to-evening staple paired with woven accessories
She wore this to the Royal Welsh Show and it's an elegant and versatile outfit for cooler temperatures
The scorching hot temperatures have passed but it's still sunny and warm enough for us to enjoy our summer dresses for a while longer. They're just so easy to throw on and they're one of the simplest items to take from day to night, depending on the style.
Duchess Sophie has just added a new design to her collection that is the epitome of all-day styling and she debuted it at this year's Royal Welsh Show. She attended as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) and the show shared snaps from her visit, giving us a glimpse at her Lexy London Gudrun dress.
The Duchess of Edinburgh recently wore a pink floral number from this British clothing brand but the Gudrun dress in the 'helibore' print has a bold green print with flashes of burnt orange, white and brown.
Shop Sophie's Outfit
Designed with all-over ditsy florals, this green midi dress has a boat neckline, and short puffed sleeves. The panelled waist adds extra definition and the relaxed skirt has tiers to give it a beautiful amount of volume. The contrasting white lace trims are a delicate finishing touch.
Exact Match