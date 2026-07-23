The scorching hot temperatures have passed but it's still sunny and warm enough for us to enjoy our summer dresses for a while longer. They're just so easy to throw on and they're one of the simplest items to take from day to night, depending on the style.

Duchess Sophie has just added a new design to her collection that is the epitome of all-day styling and she debuted it at this year's Royal Welsh Show. She attended as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) and the show shared snaps from her visit, giving us a glimpse at her Lexy London Gudrun dress.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently wore a pink floral number from this British clothing brand but the Gudrun dress in the 'helibore' print has a bold green print with flashes of burnt orange, white and brown.

A post shared by The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (@royal_welsh_show) A photo posted by on

Shop Sophie's Outfit