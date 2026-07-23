The royals have plenty of affectionate nicknames for each other but palace insiders also reportedly have one for Prince Harry - and he might not be too happy about it. The Duke of Sussex, who Meghan affectionately calls H or Haz, is said to have the same moniker as his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor behind closed doors.

"Palace insiders refer to Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as the "Dukes of Hazard", The Times claimed earlier this year, adding that is the "only official-sounding title" Andrew still has. This alleged name is a play on the American comedy, Dukes of Hazzard, but Prince Harry will likely find it less than amusing.

Andrew has always vehemently denied any allegations of wrongdoing against him, but "notwithstanding" this he was stripped of his Princely title and the Dukedom of York last year. Now he's just Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry has hinted at his opinion of his uncle.

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Writing candidly in his memoir, Spare, the King's younger son shared a conversation he had with Meghan about the possibility of them losing their security before their royal exit. He recalled telling his wife that they'd "never" do it, as Andrew still had his.

"Meg asked me one night: You don't think they'd ever pull our security, do you? Never. Not in this climate of hate. And not after what happened to my mother," Harry declared. "Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. He was embroiled in a shameful scandal."

Despite this, the Duke of Sussex noted at the time that "no one had so much as suggested that [Andrew] lose his security".